La Crosse, WI

Mount La Crosse starts snowmaking process in preparation for upcoming winter season

By Charlotte Hansen
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – It’s time to dust off those skis and get those snowboards ready for some snow action.

Mount La Crosse has started the snowmaking process for the upcoming ski and snowboard season.

The snow guns ran during the night and will continue to run until temperatures rise into the mid-20s.

Mount La Crosse’s general manager says the amount of snow made makes a big difference.

“We typically like to have a good four, five, six feet of snow on the hills because they get so much use,” said General Manager Darcie Breidel. “That’s [the amount] what we like to have down before we open a trail.”

While no opening date has been set yet, Mount La Crosse hopes to open within the next couple of weeks.

You can follow their snow-making progress and buy tickets for the season on Mount La Crosse’s official website .

