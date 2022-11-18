ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge: Saturday early voting in the Warnock-Walker Georgia U.S. Senate runoff is back on

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
Early voting locations will be open the Saturday after Thanksgiving after all.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. ruled Friday in favor of a lawsuit challenging the Georgia Secretary of State's barring of the Saturday early voting date for the much-anticipated Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock U.S. Senate runoff. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had instructed county elections officials to disallow Saturday voting based on his interpretation of state voting law.

Cox sided with Warnock and other plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The ruling means early voting locations across the state can be open for as many as seven days starting Saturday, Nov. 26. In some counties, including Chatham, polls will be open on Sunday, Nov. 27 as well.

State law, holidays prevent a Saturday date for early voting in Georgia's Senate race

Why was Saturday voting barred to begin with?

The Secretary of State's Office initially disallowed voting on Nov. 26 because of the dates proximity to two holidays.

A 2016 law prevents early voting on Saturdays that immediately precede or follow a state holiday. And officials in Georgia had previously decided that was the case, quite literally. Next Friday is "State Holiday," which was, until 2015, observed as Confederate General Robert E. Lee's birthday.

Warnock needs to fire up Democratic voters for U.S. Senate runoff. Trump is the spark.

Georgia secretary of state confirms U.S. Senate runoff, provides details

Democratic plaintiffs argued that the exception for early voting was intended for primary and general elections, not runoffs.

Early voting must begin no later than Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 2. Early voting locations must be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Will Peebles is the City Council and County Commission reporter for Savannah Morning News, covering local Savannah and Chatham County decisions. He can be reached at wpeebles@savannahnow.com or on Twitter @willpeeblesSMN

