ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers basketball, missing backcourt standouts, falls to Temple

By Jerry Carino, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1601Rt_0jGLylsw00

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Between them, Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy have played 208 games for Rutgers basketball.

Neither took the court Friday for the Scarlet Knights’ first test of the season, and it showed. They stumbled out of the gate and dropped a 72-66 decision to Temple at Mohegan Sun Arena, falling to 3-1 on the season.

“It’s no excuse," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We’re plenty good enough at all the positions. It’s just that guys are in different roles. You saw a little bit of that in the first half, but we’ve got to come out better and ready to play no matter who is on the court. But you know experience is something that you can’t replace sometimes.”

McConnell, a versatile postgrad who has yet to suit up after injuring his knee in early October, is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Mulcahy, a senior point guard whose injured left shoulder knocked him out of last weekend’s game against UMass-Lowell, had never missed a collegiate game due to injury. He’d played through a broken nose and broken fingers.

"Paul’s the toughest guy I’ve coached; obviously if he’s not going to play, he’s hurt," Pikiell said. "It’s hard for him; he doesn’t miss anything. He doesn’t miss a minute of practice. He’ll work to do the rehab and hopefully he’ll come back soon. We miss Caleb too, obviously, but today we had enough guys. We just didn’t play well enough for 40 minutes.”

Both players practiced late this week but neither got the green light for contact. Neither showed any outward sign of injury on Rutgers’ bench. McConnell was out of his seat quite a bit, and both were vocal in helping coach their teammates.

"I’ve been saying game-to-game; Paul’s a new one, but I think they’re game-to-game," Pikiell said of their status. "Hopefully we’ll get them back -- I hope they’re close."

Freshman Derek Simpson made his first collegiate start, replacing Mulcahy at the point. Simpson, who has been a revelation off the bench after coming out of Lenape High School as a three-star prospect, had his hands full with a quality Temple backcourt. He finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting, with three assists and two turnovers in 33 minutes.

"He’ll learn a lot from today,” Pikiell said.

Temple (2-2) came in with a strange resume, having beaten Villanova but suffered overtime losses to Wagner and Vanderbilt. The Owls raced out to a 19-point lead in the first half and went into the break up 15 as Rutgers shot just 29 percent from the field and committed nine turnovers.

“We have to start off the game faster and more physical," said junior wing Aundre Hyatt, who scored 13 points.

In the second half Rutgers ratcheted up the defensive pressure and handled the ball much better, pulling to within four down the stretch. But Temple made its free throws (17 of 20) and Rutgers didn’t, shooting 19 of 29 from the stripe, plus 1-of-16 from 3-point range.

Junior center Cliff Omoruyi posted 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who got just two points from their bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J515b_0jGLylsw00

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Resume hit?

Temple came into the game ranked 101st by the analytics website Kenpom.com. On the surface, this could wind up being a significant hit to the Scarlet Knights’ NCAA Tournament resume. But the selection committee does take injuries into account, so if the Scarlet Knights get healthy and play better, the absence of McConnell and Mulcahy could mitigate this result if they’re on the bubble come selection Sunday.

One thing is certain: Rutgers fans should be rooting for Temple the rest of the way.

2. Effective press

Rarely has Pikiell used full-court pressure for an extended period, but that proved to be a catalyst for the Scarlet Knights' better second half against Temple. This is where sophomore Jalen Miller, a defensive specialist, can play a key role. He logged 11 impactful minutes.

“Jalen Miller works," Pikiell said. "He can defend a lot of guys, we use him in situations and he’s improved.”

Rutgers is never going to press as a base defense, but it will be interesting to see if Pikiell mixes it in more going forward. This group seemed to thrive off it.

"It depends on personnel sometimes and the situation," Pikiell said. "We have a lot of full-court stuff…you throw out some of your game plan when you go down like that, but we’re very capable of being a good full-court team.”

3. The right move

The decision on whether to play McConnell and Mulcahy does not rest with Pikiell. It’s up to the medical staff and athletic trainer Richard Campbell. The days of “suck it up and play” are over. And in the big picture, it’s important to get these guys back as healthy as possible for the Big Ten play, starting with the brutal December stretch of Indiana-Ohio State-Seton Hall-Wake Forest.

Rutgers plays host to Rider Tuesday and Central Connecticut State Saturday.

4. Big game for Temple’s Jersey boys

The Owls have some serious Jersey flavor under fourth-year head coach Aaron McKie.

Junior guard Khalif Battle, who hails from Edison and attended St. Joseph-Metuchen, Gill St. Bernard's and Trenton Catholic, scored a game-high 24 points. A Butler transfer and the younger brother of former Syracuse standout Tyus Battle, he was preseason second-team All-AAC.

“I knew if I didn’t show up ready to play today, they would all have something to talk about when we play pick-up when I go back home,” Battle said of Rutgers. “I grew up with a lot of guys on that team. I went to school with Paul Mulcahy (at Gill)…I played against Cliff Omoruyi my whole life. It was nice to get the win.”

Clearly the alpha guard on the court, he committed just one turnover in 32 minutes. During the postgame press conference, when someone referred to Rutgers' pressure as "handsy," Battle scoffed.

“I’m from Jersey, I don’t care about that," he said. "Handsy don’t mean nothing. We’re still going to attack you.”

Sophomore forward Zach Hicks, a Camden Catholic alum, chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for Temple. Battle and Hicks scored 24 points between them in the first half, staking Temple to a 38-23 lead at the break.

5. Quality venue

Mohegan Sun Arena (capacity: 8,000) is a great place to watch a game. This was part of a doubleheader sponsored by the Naismith Hall of Fame, with Iona-Vermont in the nightcap. A bit more than 1,000 fans turned out for Rutgers-Temple, with a heavy pro-Scarlet leaning. As the Scarlet Knights made their second-half push, those fans took over the arena.

A couple of luminaries were seated behind Rutgers’ bench: Jim Calhoun, who coached Pikiell at UConn, and former Central Connecticut State coach Howie Dickenman, who is one of Pikiell’s primary mentors.

Prior to the pandemic, Calhoun used to organize an annual UConn alumni game here. Given Pikiell’s ties to the place, don’t be surprised if Rutgers comes back here for a one-off or possibly a two-day event down the road.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com .

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball, missing backcourt standouts, falls to Temple

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Injuries were ‘no excuse’ for Rutgers’ loss to Temple, but when will Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy return?

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — For the first time since he joined the program in the 2019-20 season, Rutgers played a game without Paul Mulcahy. The veteran point guard missed the first game of his career on Friday, the left shoulder injury he sustained against Sacred Heart and reaggrevated against UMass-Lowell keeping him out of the Scarlet Knights’ first loss of the season against Temple at Mohegan Sun. He dressed for the game — headband and all — but did not go through pre-game warm-ups, instead high-fiving his teammates as they went through their lay-up lines.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Everything Greg Schiano after Rutgers' loss to Penn State

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers was on the losing end of a 55-10 decision tonight against No.11 Penn State inside SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights started off with a lot of promise but the wheels fell off quickly as a series of mistakes led to a Nittany Lion onslaught. Following the loss, which dropped Rutgers to 4-7, head coach Greg Schiano spoke about the game and here is a look at everything he had to say.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Rutgers vs Temple: LIVE thread

Rutgers is 3-0 on the season coming off a trio of wins over the span of six days. And it has now been six days since Rutgers last played as it came away with a 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Meanwhile, the Temple Owls are nursing a 1-2 record coming off an 89-87 overtime loss to Vanderbilt. In the loss, Damian Dunn scored 38 points for Temple in the loss and will be the Owls' most viable scoring threat in this one. Rutgers has four players averaging double-digit points as Cam Spencer’s 16.7 average leads the team slightly better than the 16.3 points Cliff Omoruyi is posting per game.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 21 Rutgers wrestling holds off Stanford as Brian Soldano’s sensational start continues

The rookie just keeps winning. Freshman Brian Soldano registered a first-period fall that all but clinched the match Saturday when No. 21 Rutgers defeated Stanford, 20-15, in an outdoor dual at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, Calif. The bouts ended in a 5-5 split, but Rutgers took advantage of three bonus-point victories by Soldano, Dean Peterson (125 pounds) and No. 10 Sammy Alvarez (141) to gain the edge before heavyweight Boone McDermott sealed the victory with a 14-7 decision over Seamus O’Malley in the final bout.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Another ‘Racist’ Statue Could Be Toppled in New Jersey

A coalition of professors and students is pressing Princeton University to remove a landmark statue from the campus grounds. For 21 years, a 10-foot tall bronze statue of former university president John Witherspoon has sat atop a 7-foot perch and towered over passing students and visitors as they walk down Chancellor Way and through Firestone Plaza. It stands almost directly across form the Princeton University Chapel.
PRINCETON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Local Bars in North Jersey for Celebrating Thanksgiving Eve

Something that nobody tells you as a kid is that Thanksgiving is a two-day holiday, much in the way that Christmas is. There’s Thanksgiving Day, which is a day to show gratitude through delicious eats and quality time with loved ones — but lurking in anticipation of the food-filled celebration, there’s Thanksgiving Eve (affectionately known as TGE), a night spent with people from your distant past at a local hometown bar.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. hiker found after weeklong search

The body of a 41-year-old man who went missing last weekend was discovered Saturday, authorities said, following a week-long search by teams on the ground, in the air, and on boats along the river within the sprawling Ramapo Valley Reservation where he frequently hiked by himself. Hector Zamorano, of Mahwah,...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group welcomes new gastroenterologist

Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Group in Montclair said it recently added Dr. Elizabeth John, gastroenterologist, to its practice. A fellowship trained gastroenterologist, John is passionate about her specialty. She is experienced in research and has been published in over 25 academic journals and presented at over 60 academic meetings. John...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River is under new ownership

Allenhurst-based Bielat Santore & Co. on Wednesday said Pisces Seafood Restaurant in Toms River was sold to local business owner and entrepreneur, Chris Garbooshian, for an undisclosed price. Garbooshian purchased Gregory’s Seafood in Manchester through Bielat Santore sales agent Robert Gillis in April. Gllis was also instrumental in procuring Pisces...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

How Carl Palmer will reunite Emerson Lake and Palmer Nov. 22 in NJ

They've been called "The Godfathers of Progressive Rock," with nearly 50 million records sold. Now, through the magic of technology, Emerson, Lake and Palmer, who once sang "Welcome back, my friends to the show that never ends," will be able to keep their show going Tuesday night, Nov. 22, at the Shea Center in Wayne. This is despite the fact that both Keith Emerson and Lake are no longer with us.
WAYNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans seek recount in tight Mendham Township Committee race

Democrats have declared victory for a seat on the Mendham Township Committee after leading by one vote, but Republicans released a statement today saying that the election remains unresolved and that they intend to seek a recount. “It is vital that every legal ballot is properly counted and that resident...
MENDHAM, NJ
Morristown Minute

I-80W Exit 34B Route 15N Closed & Detoured Tonight

I-80W Exit 34B road closure, detour.Morristown Minute. I-80 westbound from Exit 34 to Route 15 northbound, right and center lanes will be closed overnight. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 westbound Exit 34B ramp to Route 15 northbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy