Rutgers basketball, missing backcourt standouts, falls to Temple

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Between them, Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy have played 208 games for Rutgers basketball.

Neither took the court Friday for the Scarlet Knights’ first test of the season, and it showed. They stumbled out of the gate and dropped a 72-66 decision to Temple at Mohegan Sun Arena, falling to 3-1 on the season.

“It’s no excuse," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said. "We’re plenty good enough at all the positions. It’s just that guys are in different roles. You saw a little bit of that in the first half, but we’ve got to come out better and ready to play no matter who is on the court. But you know experience is something that you can’t replace sometimes.”

McConnell, a versatile postgrad who has yet to suit up after injuring his knee in early October, is the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Mulcahy, a senior point guard whose injured left shoulder knocked him out of last weekend’s game against UMass-Lowell, had never missed a collegiate game due to injury. He’d played through a broken nose and broken fingers.

"Paul’s the toughest guy I’ve coached; obviously if he’s not going to play, he’s hurt," Pikiell said. "It’s hard for him; he doesn’t miss anything. He doesn’t miss a minute of practice. He’ll work to do the rehab and hopefully he’ll come back soon. We miss Caleb too, obviously, but today we had enough guys. We just didn’t play well enough for 40 minutes.”

Both players practiced late this week but neither got the green light for contact. Neither showed any outward sign of injury on Rutgers’ bench. McConnell was out of his seat quite a bit, and both were vocal in helping coach their teammates.

"I’ve been saying game-to-game; Paul’s a new one, but I think they’re game-to-game," Pikiell said of their status. "Hopefully we’ll get them back -- I hope they’re close."

Freshman Derek Simpson made his first collegiate start, replacing Mulcahy at the point. Simpson, who has been a revelation off the bench after coming out of Lenape High School as a three-star prospect, had his hands full with a quality Temple backcourt. He finished with four points on 1-of-11 shooting, with three assists and two turnovers in 33 minutes.

"He’ll learn a lot from today,” Pikiell said.

Temple (2-2) came in with a strange resume, having beaten Villanova but suffered overtime losses to Wagner and Vanderbilt. The Owls raced out to a 19-point lead in the first half and went into the break up 15 as Rutgers shot just 29 percent from the field and committed nine turnovers.

“We have to start off the game faster and more physical," said junior wing Aundre Hyatt, who scored 13 points.

In the second half Rutgers ratcheted up the defensive pressure and handled the ball much better, pulling to within four down the stretch. But Temple made its free throws (17 of 20) and Rutgers didn’t, shooting 19 of 29 from the stripe, plus 1-of-16 from 3-point range.

Junior center Cliff Omoruyi posted 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights, who got just two points from their bench.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Resume hit?

Temple came into the game ranked 101st by the analytics website Kenpom.com. On the surface, this could wind up being a significant hit to the Scarlet Knights’ NCAA Tournament resume. But the selection committee does take injuries into account, so if the Scarlet Knights get healthy and play better, the absence of McConnell and Mulcahy could mitigate this result if they’re on the bubble come selection Sunday.

One thing is certain: Rutgers fans should be rooting for Temple the rest of the way.

2. Effective press

Rarely has Pikiell used full-court pressure for an extended period, but that proved to be a catalyst for the Scarlet Knights' better second half against Temple. This is where sophomore Jalen Miller, a defensive specialist, can play a key role. He logged 11 impactful minutes.

“Jalen Miller works," Pikiell said. "He can defend a lot of guys, we use him in situations and he’s improved.”

Rutgers is never going to press as a base defense, but it will be interesting to see if Pikiell mixes it in more going forward. This group seemed to thrive off it.

"It depends on personnel sometimes and the situation," Pikiell said. "We have a lot of full-court stuff…you throw out some of your game plan when you go down like that, but we’re very capable of being a good full-court team.”

3. The right move

The decision on whether to play McConnell and Mulcahy does not rest with Pikiell. It’s up to the medical staff and athletic trainer Richard Campbell. The days of “suck it up and play” are over. And in the big picture, it’s important to get these guys back as healthy as possible for the Big Ten play, starting with the brutal December stretch of Indiana-Ohio State-Seton Hall-Wake Forest.

Rutgers plays host to Rider Tuesday and Central Connecticut State Saturday.

4. Big game for Temple’s Jersey boys

The Owls have some serious Jersey flavor under fourth-year head coach Aaron McKie.

Junior guard Khalif Battle, who hails from Edison and attended St. Joseph-Metuchen, Gill St. Bernard's and Trenton Catholic, scored a game-high 24 points. A Butler transfer and the younger brother of former Syracuse standout Tyus Battle, he was preseason second-team All-AAC.

“I knew if I didn’t show up ready to play today, they would all have something to talk about when we play pick-up when I go back home,” Battle said of Rutgers. “I grew up with a lot of guys on that team. I went to school with Paul Mulcahy (at Gill)…I played against Cliff Omoruyi my whole life. It was nice to get the win.”

Clearly the alpha guard on the court, he committed just one turnover in 32 minutes. During the postgame press conference, when someone referred to Rutgers' pressure as "handsy," Battle scoffed.

“I’m from Jersey, I don’t care about that," he said. "Handsy don’t mean nothing. We’re still going to attack you.”

Sophomore forward Zach Hicks, a Camden Catholic alum, chipped in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for Temple. Battle and Hicks scored 24 points between them in the first half, staking Temple to a 38-23 lead at the break.

5. Quality venue

Mohegan Sun Arena (capacity: 8,000) is a great place to watch a game. This was part of a doubleheader sponsored by the Naismith Hall of Fame, with Iona-Vermont in the nightcap. A bit more than 1,000 fans turned out for Rutgers-Temple, with a heavy pro-Scarlet leaning. As the Scarlet Knights made their second-half push, those fans took over the arena.

A couple of luminaries were seated behind Rutgers’ bench: Jim Calhoun, who coached Pikiell at UConn, and former Central Connecticut State coach Howie Dickenman, who is one of Pikiell’s primary mentors.

Prior to the pandemic, Calhoun used to organize an annual UConn alumni game here. Given Pikiell’s ties to the place, don’t be surprised if Rutgers comes back here for a one-off or possibly a two-day event down the road.

