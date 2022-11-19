ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips County, AR

Election results delayed in Arkansas county

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bdbD_0jGLygTJ00

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. — Frustrations are mounting in Phillips County, Arkansas, where election officials failed to get results of the Nov. 8 election to the Secretary of State.

While votes have been counted, technical issues reportedly have delayed the vote numbers from being sent electronically as required. The problem reportedly starting with early voting issues

No one at the Phillips County Election Commission would talk about delays Friday.

Daniel Shults with the State Board of Election Commisioners said the ballots were not completely and properly prepared on the first day of voting and they had to use some “second best” procedures to make ballots available.

Shults said those “second best” procedures turned out to be paper ballots that couldn’t be scanned and tabulated in the normal way.

Top Regional Stories:

“What they had to do was to take those ballots, that were legally marked and totally countable but they could not be  scanned, and reproduce the votes in a public forum that was both accurate and transparent,” Shults said.

Staff members from the State Board of Election Commissioners monitored the process of recounting those ballots, but the county has failed to post the results, which are considered unofficial to the Secretary of State’s website, as required by law.

We’re told there are computer connectivity issues preventing the upload, but some folks in Phillips County are concerned about transparency at the Election Commission.

“We want people to be able to trust (that) when I go to vote, my vote is counted accurately and timely and then I can trust the results,” said Sandra Valley Bagley, with the HWH School Board of Directors.

Those feelings were echoed by Elijah Mondy, owner of the KJIW-FM radio station in Helena.

“This should not have happened because they knew for months, we knew there was going to be a big election on November the eighth,” Monday said.

► Full Nov. 8 election results

The Phillips County Election Commission has until next Wednesday to get results posted.

Six runoff elections are set for Dec. 6, including the mayor’s race, two aldermen and two school board members.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

2 teens shot, killed in Forrest City

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - Two teens were killed in Forrest City on Monday. St. Francis County Coroner Miles Kimble says 17-year-old Jerrick Holder was pronounced dead at the hospital after being shot in the chest. Holder was taken to the hospital from a home on West Franklin Ave, but...
FORREST CITY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: November 22, 2022

Intersection of 10th St. and Main St., possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, warrant, out-of-town warrant. An officer stopped at what appeared to be a traffic accident between two vehicles and found the driver who claimed to be at fault to be driving on a suspended license and having multiple outstanding warrants. Upon a search of the driver, the officer recovered a clear plastic bag containing a green leafy substance that the officer identified as marijuana. When the officer searched the driver’s vehicle, he found a vape pen containing THC liquid. The individual was arrested and transported to the Arkansas County Detention Center.
STUTTGART, AR
WREG

Oh deer: Family’s ‘pet’ missing for weeks

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A Panola County family is concerned about the safety of a 2-year-old deer named Elliott who hasn’t been seen for three weeks. Guy Wilbanks has quite a Noah’s Ark collection of animals on his hobby farm in Panola County. “We have 20 goats, two turkeys, approximately 60 chickens, and five […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

Parkin man hurt in Saturday shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help in solving a shooting case that sent a Parkin man to the hospital. According to an initial incident report, the shooting happened at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on Kathleen Street. Officer Daniel Gifford met with the victim, 20-year-old Carl...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Ezekiel Kelly indicted in DeSoto County

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WREG) — The Southaven Police presented Ezekiel Kelly to a grand jury on Wednesday, November 9. A true bill was returned with the following charges: receiving stolen property, armed carjacking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Ezekiel Kelly was previously indicted on 26 charges related to the shooting rampage in […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

WREG

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy