WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
WWE SmackDown Results 11/18/2022
– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype the show and we go right to the ring. – The music hits and out first comes The Brawling Brutes...
Rhea Ripley’s First Match In 5 Months Official For WWE RAW Next Week
Rhea Ripley remains one of the most in-demand female pro wrestlers in WWE right now. In fact, she only continues to get better as time moves on and fans respect her for it. She also hasn’t competed in the ring for months, but that will be changing soon. Rhea...
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Kevin Owens stuns Roman Reigns, teams set for Survivor Series WarGames
The teams are set for WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Kevin Owens made an immediate splash in his return to television, laying out Roman Reigns and giving his team a leg up over The Bloodline. SmackDown opened with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre teasing the person who would complete their five-man squad,...
WWE SmackDown Reveals Final Member of Men's War Games Match at Survivor Series
WWE saved one of its biggest surprises of the night for the end of SmackDown, and after announcing earlier in the night that it would be The Bloodline vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Drew McIntyre, there was only one member of the team left to reveal. Butch would get the win over Zayn to move on to the next round of the World Cup tournament, and that's when Reigns came to the ring to dish out some payback, but he was then shocked when none other than Raw's Kevin Owens came out to the ring, and he will be the final member of the War Games match.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as World Cup continues with Sami Zayn vs. Butch and more
Sami Zayn and Butch represent their respective countries and teams in an opening-round match in the SmackDown World Cup. The Bloodline and Brawling Brutes, Zayn and Butch's separate factions, appear to be on a collision course for Survivor Series WarGames. The World Cup and WarGames intersect on Friday night from XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut at 8 p.m. ET.
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
AEW Revolution Date And Venue Revealed
AEW Revolution is on the way. Tonight at the Post-Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked if there was any information on the next Pay-Per-View which is AEW Revolution 2023. It was then revealed that AEW Revolution will take place March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Kevin Owens Returns On SmackDown, Enters WarGames
The theme of tonight’s SmackDown was The Bloodline trying to figure out who The Brutes partner will be at WarGames. The Brawling Brutes already had Drew Mclntyre on their team, but who would be member number five? Well, following the conclusion of the Sami Zayn vs. Butch main event, it was all out warfare between the teams and that’s when the fifth member was revealed. Kevin Owens made his return to SmackDown as he was revealed as the fifth and final member for team Brutes, coming out to save them after the Bloodline laid them all out. Sami and Kevin has a face off before Roman Reigns got involved and dropped Owens with a Superman punch. But, in the end, Kevin Owens laid out Roman with a stunner and stood tall for his team.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn meet face to face on WWE Friday Night SmackDown
It was revealed tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown that Kevin Owens will be the 5th member of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus' team at Survivor Series. Earlier in the show, there was a backstage segment with The Bloodline and once again, there were issues with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn with Jimmy playing the peacekeeper as Solo Sikoa looked on.
AEW Full Gear Crosses One Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW Full Gear will officially have a gate over over 1,000,000 dollars. According to Tony Khan, AEW Full Gear has crossed $1 million in ticket sales. He also confirmed that this is the fourth straight PPV to cross $1 million in the live gate, and it’s the 5th time a PPV is achieving this feat in 2022.
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match Set For WWE Raw
On the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on November 21, 2022, Asuka and Rhea Ripley will be squaring off in a Survivor Series War Game Advantage Match. During a break on Smackdown, a commercial made it official that Asuka will be facing off against Ripley on the upcoming Raw in a WarGames Advantage Match. The bout was originally announced on the November 14, 2022 edition of Raw, however, the contestants were not made known at the time.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/18/22)
The Road to Survivor Series continues tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX broadcasts live from Hartford, Connecticut’s XL Center. The World Cup Tournament continues tonight on SmackDown with the final two first-round matches – Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Sami Zayn. There will also be follow-ups...
MJF Wins AEW World Title With Help From William Regal At AEW Full Gear 2022
MJF became the new AEW World Champion at AEW Full Gear, defeating Jon Moxley in the main event. The finish saw Moxley force MJF to tap out with the bulldog choke, but the referee was down and didn't see the tap. As William Regal told Moxley to get the ref, he slipped MJF the brass knuckles. MJF laid out Moxley with the brass knuckles and pinned him for the victory.
Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who GUNTHER Was Prior To Survivor Series 2019
Despite taking a liking to him later on, Vince McMahon didn’t know who the Austrian star was prior to the brand warfare premium live event. When discussing the buildup to Survivor Series 2019 on a recent episode of “Oh You Didn’t Know” podcast, Road Dogg disclosed that Vince McMahon didn’t know about Walter who is now known as Gunther because he didn’t watch NXT.
Preliminary Viewership For This Week’s SmackDown Up, Key Demo Remains The same
The preliminary numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership. The November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
AEW Dark spoilers from Newark, New Jersey
Prior to Rampage, AEW taped two hours of Dark content.
Big WWE Prospect Backstage At AEW Rampage
Things are getting interesting. Previously, Fightful Select reported that independent star KC Navarro was being heavily looked at by WWE and even has a scheduled private tryout coming up. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Navarro was backstage at last night’s AEW Rampage. Fightful has...
Bobby Fish Returns To NJPW For First Time In 5 Years
Bobby Fish eventually made his way to AEW after he was let go by WWE as part of budget cuts last year. While he had a brief reunion as part of The Undisputed Era, he eventually left AEW. According to Wrestling Observer Figure Four Online, Bobby Fish returned to NJPW,...
