ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Top 50 Vegas Eateries

By Maria Dibut Galera
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQYsS_0jGLyD4M00

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Yelp is already counting down to 2023 by rating this year’s top 50 places to eat in Vegas. Yelp’s Las Vegas Community director Kayla Rambo and Mayra Arana, co-owner of one of the top spots “La Paleta” join Roqui Theus to ring in this helpful list.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Thanksgiving Treats

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you love chocolate, and love thanksgiving, then you’ll love thanksgiving desserts. Alicia Serna owner of Love Chocolate Dessert Shop is back to show us how she does thanksgiving treats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Queen of All Trades

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Ariane Andrew is a “Queen Of All Trades.” From her time as a WWE superstar to her charity work to her new movie “Strawberry Princess”… she does it all and she joins JC Fernandez in studio.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Carlos Mencia Appearing At The South Point

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Carlos Mencia has been on Showtime, HBO, he had his hit show ‘From The Mind of Mencia’ on Comedy Central and he will be at the South Point this weekend. JC Fernandez chats with the comedian about this upcoming show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Tom Thakkar Performing At Comedy Cellar

Las Vegas(KLAS)-You’ve seen him on The Tonight show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central, Conan… And now you can see him perform right here in Vegas at the The Comedy Cellar inside Rio Hotel & Casino. Jillian Lopez is joined by comedian Tom Thakkar to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Holiday Wonderland

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tivoli Village is getting ready to transform into a holiday wonderland. From hot coco to Santa himself you will find something for the entire family. JC Fernandez and Roqui Theus chat with general manager Andrea Blue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Project 150 gears up for Thanksgiving giveaway

Nevada man who claimed dead wife’s mail-in ballot …. A Las Vegas man is accused of forging his dead wife’s signature on her ballot, mailing it in and then claiming it had been stolen. Mom who killed 7-year-old autistic son on hike outside …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/mom-who-killed-7-year-old-autistic-son-on-hike-outside-las-vegas-to-be-sentenced/. Light the World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Yet Another Food Hall Is Planned to Open in Las Vegas

On the heels of food halls planned on the Strip and in the southwest valley, a new food hall is slated to open in downtown Las Vegas. The Fremont Hotel and Casino will debut its new food hall in December, according to a Facebook post. The food hall is part of Boyd Gaming’s $50 million expansion. The 13,150-square-foot food hall will become home to a Steak ‘n Shake, Henderson-based brunch spot CraftKitchen, cozy ramen restaurant Tomo Noodles, southern chicken tender eatery Huey Magoo’s, San Francisco-based Roli Roti, and a Dunkin’.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

This Tasty Steakhouse Opens Second Location In Henderson, Nevada

Echo & Rig Butcher and Steakhouse is a premiere restaurant and butcher shop tucked away in the beautiful Tivoli Village. The restaurant side is known for their Creekstone all natural cuts of meat, elegant small plates and sautéed vegetables. The restaurant launched back in 2013 and has been a prime staple in many family dinners. The atmosphere is very rustic but sheik.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

'Soul of Motown' lights up Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "Soul of Motown" performs every Wednesday through Sunday at Westgate Las Vegas. Steward Godfrey, Brandon Godfrey, CJ Williams and Mo Crosby joined us to share some of their incredible sound and to talk more about the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fsrmagazine.com

Ramsay's Kitchen Opens in Harrah's Las Vegas

Multi-Michelin-starred chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay has made his flavorful mark in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment for the sixth time. Ramsay's Kitchen, a concept inspired by Chef Ramsay's travels abroad, made its official debut at Harrah's Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 16. During the grand opening celebration, Chef...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Most Popular Tourist Traps In Las Vegas

Tourist traps in Las Vegas are unlike any other. Las Vegas is a unique city because despite all of the lucrative and explicit activities that are available; the city still needs to offer events and things to do that are appealing to the whole, entire family. And thus, the infamous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Revamp coming to Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Known as Las Vegas’ oldest shopping center, the Historic Commercial Center may soon see more restaurants, art exhibits, and alcohol to combat the deteriorating quality of the area. The district, located on East Sahara and Maryland Parkway, was originally constructed in the 1960s, according to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

Las Vegas pigs once again dining on casino scraps after COVID-19 lockdown

LAS VEGAS - Pigs in Las Vegas are once again feeding off of casino scraps after going without during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 closed many hotels and restaurants on the strip, limiting food that was sent to nearby livestock farms. That left many farmers struggling to feed their pigs.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Wrong-way detection radar coming to Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is taking action to cut down on wrong-way crashes. Starting next year, drivers in southern Nevada will see new radar technology along US 95 and Interstate 15. Four locations around Las Vegas are scheduled to receive wrong-way radars. They include...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy