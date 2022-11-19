Read full article on original website
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
5 reasons why Phillipsburg football will beat Easton
Phillipsburg will meet Easton for the 115th time in their legendary rivalry Thanksgiving morning. Stateliners fans can be forgiven for feeling it’s been about that long since they last tasted victory over the Red Rovers.
Ries helping snap Phillipsburg football into shape
Zach Ries hopes you don’t notice him on Thanksgiving. He’ll certainly be on the turf at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium, perhaps quite often, at key moments for Phillipsburg. He’ll be directly involved in scoring points and setting field position. He’s often called for on a moment’s notice and has to be ready at all times. And ball security? He’s all over that.
Easton-Phillipsburg a family football rivalry for the Hutchisons
Since 1997, when the Hutchison family sits down to Thanksgiving dinner in Phillipsburg, Jason Hutchison can rightfully claim the top pedigree of Easton-P’burg football heroes present. After all, Hutchison was voted the defensive Most Valuable Player of the ‘97 game and helped lead his team to a 26-6 win...
Gridiron girls: Easton and Phillipsburg compete in 2022 powder puff game (PHOTOS)
It was Monday night flag football in the Lehigh Valley. The long-awaited annual powder puff flag football game between the Easton and Phillipsburg senior girls was held at Maloney Stadium this year.
Northampton football’s record-setting Henritzy influenced by his coaches at home
Northampton junior running back/linebacker Caden Henritzy is joined on the football field by his father and assistant offensive line/junior varsity coach Chad Henritzy. “He coached me from NAA (Northampton Athletic Association) youth football growing up,” Henritzy said of his dad. “He’s my mentor.”
Easton bonfire lights up the night before 115th Thanksgiving football game (PHOTOS)
The Easton community turned out Wednesday night for Easton Area High School’s annual bonfire on the eve of their rival football game against Phillipsburg on Thanksgiving Day. The evening festivities kicked off as members of the Red Rover Marching Band were met by fans, as they paraded in to...
Lehigh wrestlers drop in NWCA coaches poll
Lehigh dropped five spots in this week’s NWCA Top 25 coaches’ poll as the EIWA in general tumbled down the poll. The Mountain Hawks, now 3-2 overall, stand at No. 18 in the poll after a 22-12 loss to No. 17 Pittsburgh Saturday. Lehigh is off until a...
Sobrado, Catasauqua football have transformed for the better over the last few years
Senior offensive tackle/defensive end Javier Sobrado will close out his Catasauqua football career as a three-year starter on Thanksgiving morning at Northampton Area High School. When Travis Brett became coach of the Rough Riders program, Sobrado was a wide receiver searching for a spot on the team.
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
Phillipsburg students holds pep rally for rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg High School students packed the gym Wednesday morning for a pep rally ahead of their 115th rivalry Thanksgiving Day game against Easton. Jake Remian and Nick Litrenta were the master of ceremonies. The cheerleaders and dance team started the pep rally performing along with the Stateliner Band. Then the...
Meet the Eagles’ Psychic Sacker: New DT Linval Joseph had a dream start — literally
INDIANAPOLIS – Before Linval Joseph arrived in Philadelphia last week, he spent years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Does that make him a California Psychic? Because Joseph insists he had premonitions about “everything that happened” during his rushed debut in the Eagles’ 17-16 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs
PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
Roads, trails and a world-class track. Why the Lehigh Valley is a cycling mecca.
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steels stories here.
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock
Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Nets vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers lock horns with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. EST. This...
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was in a different position than he was not used to lining up in this season: In front of a television, watching his teammates take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Goedert was able to see the Eagles find a way to come away with a 17-16 win, improving their record to 9-1.
Girl knocked out in fight that shuts down Easton Area High School bonfire, police say
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Phillipsburg community members rally around their Stateliners on Thanksgiving Eve (PHOTOS)
Phillipsburg area residents and students gathered Wednesday night at the Phillipsburg High School Athletic Complex (PAC Site) to cheer on the Stateliners during the community pep rally on the eve of the 115th rivalry Thanksgiving football game against Easton. The Stateliner Band led the parade with cheerleaders and Principal Matthew...
Know before you go: Parking, traffic plans for the Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game
Driving and parking around the annual Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game is more an exercise of where you can’t go on College Hill around Fisher Stadium in Easton. Restrictions will start at 7 a.m. Thursday and run to the end of the game, about 2 p.m., police Chief...
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
