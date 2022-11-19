ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ries helping snap Phillipsburg football into shape

Zach Ries hopes you don’t notice him on Thanksgiving. He’ll certainly be on the turf at Lafayette’s Fisher Stadium, perhaps quite often, at key moments for Phillipsburg. He’ll be directly involved in scoring points and setting field position. He’s often called for on a moment’s notice and has to be ready at all times. And ball security? He’s all over that.
Easton-Phillipsburg a family football rivalry for the Hutchisons

Since 1997, when the Hutchison family sits down to Thanksgiving dinner in Phillipsburg, Jason Hutchison can rightfully claim the top pedigree of Easton-P’burg football heroes present. After all, Hutchison was voted the defensive Most Valuable Player of the ‘97 game and helped lead his team to a 26-6 win...
Meet the Eagles’ Psychic Sacker: New DT Linval Joseph had a dream start — literally

INDIANAPOLIS – Before Linval Joseph arrived in Philadelphia last week, he spent years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Does that make him a California Psychic? Because Joseph insists he had premonitions about “everything that happened” during his rushed debut in the Eagles’ 17-16 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
As a teen, this Eagles DE was told he had a week to live. Today he’s chasing QBs

PHILADELPHIA – Along with his mother Maria and a few other people, Robert Quinn waited anxiously in a hospital room at Medical University in Charleston, S.C., for the results of the most important test of his young life. Quinn, who had passed out at work, was just 17 years old and doctors were trying to determine why he had not been feeling well for several weeks. A star wrestler who hadn’t lost a match since he was in eighth grade, Quinn had so much of his life ahead of him, and everything was riding on these test results. A doctor delivered news that no one is ever ready to hear:
NFL Draft 2023: Eagles get help on defensive line in latest 1st-round mock

Help is on the way. Eagles fans just have to be patient. Philadelphia patched the Jordan Davis-sized hole in its front seven last week by signing free-agent defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both played on Sunday in the Eagles’ 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. They helped limit Colts All-Pro running back (and N.J. native) Jonathan Taylor to 84 yards on 22 carries - just 3.8 yards per carry.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni praises the next man up for doing the ‘dirty work’ after Dallas Goedert’s injury

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was in a different position than he was not used to lining up in this season: In front of a television, watching his teammates take on the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Goedert was able to see the Eagles find a way to come away with a 17-16 win, improving their record to 9-1.
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.

If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
