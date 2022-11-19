Memphis women's soccer upset over Mississippi State continue historic NCAA Tournament run

Memphis women's soccer 's postseason magic has yet to run out and they dished out some more to make history Friday.

The Tigers defeated No. 7 seed Mississippi State 4-0 at Arkansas to win their second-round matchup in the NCAA Tournament. It's the first time in program history that Memphis (11-5-5) has reached the round of 16.

Memphis will next face host Arkansas on Sunday at 5 p.m.

"If you asked me a month ago if we'd be in this position, I would've told you no way. I've been doing this a long time," coach Brooks Monaghan said. "About a month ago, the team put their head down and just took it up another notch so I couldn't be prouder."

Memphis scored three times in the second half on goals from Mya Jones, Grace Stordy and Anne-Valerie Seto. Saorla Miller, who scored the Tigers' lone goal in their 1-0 first-round win over No. 2 seed Saint Louis, opened the scoring with a goal in the 24th minute and assisted on Stordy's goal in the 60th minute.

Memphis hasn't conceded a goal in four of its last five matches dating back to the AAC tournament. It's the third consecutive shutout for goalkeeper Claire Wyville, who had four saves Friday.

The Tigers started their postseason run with a 1-0 win over East Carolina to open the AAC tournament before defeating No. 1 seed Central Florida on penalty kicks. Memphis then capped off its second consecutive AAC championship with a 1-0 win over SMU.

"I'm just really proud of this team. We've had a great end to the season and we keep going," Miller said.

