Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Mature and Distinct Women Bring Class and Business to the Runway: Model to Raise Awareness for Worthy CausesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
cleveland19.com
Parma firefighter details importance of road safety following death of Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders continue to save lives on a daily basis; but the last thing they want to do is have to save one of their own because of an accident that could have been prevented. T.J. Martin, the Public Information Officer of the Parma Fire Department,...
cleveland19.com
Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is expected to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov....
cleveland19.com
Man accused of hit and run killing Cleveland firefighter arrested, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland firefighter was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car, officials confirmed to 19 News. The incident occurred on I 90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, officials said. The firefighter was responding to...
cleveland19.com
1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
cleveland19.com
Lake County man arrested for stealing over $43k worth of construction supplies
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Over $43,500 worth of supplies, siding and tools were reported stolen from construction sites over three days to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. LCSO said between Nov. 15 and Nov. 18, they took numerous thefts from new home construction sites on Concord-Hambden Road in Concord Township.
cleveland19.com
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
cleveland19.com
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
cleveland19.com
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for shooting BB guns at Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for vandalizing at a Cleveland business on Wednesday. Police said the two juveniles rode bikes to a McDonalds, located at 3211 Clark Ave., on Nov. 16 and shot BB guns at the drive-through window, according to a department Facebook post.
cleveland19.com
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
cleveland19.com
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
cleveland19.com
Elyria robbery suspect points gun at Convenient store employee, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The accused robber who pointed a gun at a Convenient store employee is on the loose, Elyria Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The robbery happened at 905 E. River St. at 1:33 p.m. on Nov. 13, said police. When officers arrived, they...
cleveland19.com
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
cleveland19.com
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
cleveland19.com
Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed. Police have not specified the identity of...
cleveland19.com
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
cleveland19.com
Children staying fewer nights at Cuyahoga County office building, but officials still face huge placement gap
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teen failed by a broken child welfare system, is now preparing to be shipped out of state. It’s an update to a tragic story we told you this summer. The boy is just one of many troubled teens 19 Investigates discovered have spent part of the year living at a Cuyahoga County office building.
cleveland19.com
First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland. The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause. There has been no confirmation...
cleveland19.com
Wickliffe Police Department welcomes new K9 unit
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new member of the Wickliffe Police Department started re-paw-ting for duty this week. K9 Unit Bane was sworn into service for the department during the city’s Nov. 14 council meeting, according to a department Facebook post. Bane will be paw-tecting and serving the community...
Comments / 0