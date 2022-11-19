ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Bratenahl police charge driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is expected to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning. Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and not stopping after an accident. The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov....
CLEVELAND, OH
1 dead from 2nd Elyria apartment fire, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A second apartment fire in Elyria Sunday left a man dead, according to Chief Joseph Pronesti of the Elyria Fire Department. The fire started at 12:58 p.m. in the 100 block of Brunswick Drive on Nov. 20, according to a department press release. Firefighters found a...
ELYRIA, OH
Duo wanted for shooting BB guns at Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for vandalizing at a Cleveland business on Wednesday. Police said the two juveniles rode bikes to a McDonalds, located at 3211 Clark Ave., on Nov. 16 and shot BB guns at the drive-through window, according to a department Facebook post.
CLEVELAND, OH
Elyria apartment fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria firefighters responded to a deadly apartment fire early Sunday morning. Officers said when they arrived to the apartments at 525 Georgetown Avenue, they found heavy smoke coming from the B building of Sherwood Forest Apartments, and a fire in the top floor apartment. They began...
ELYRIA, OH
27-year-old Cleveland man shot to death outside supermarket, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, a 27-year-old Cleveland man died from a shooting Thursday. Cleveland police arrived at 28 Street Supermarket & Liquor located at 2747 Cedar Ave. around 5:15 p.m. for a shooting. According to police, Dontae Malone exited the supermarket when he...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
AKRON, OH
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
ELYRIA, OH
Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed. Police have not specified the identity of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Canton mom pleads guilty to faking daughter’s illness to get donations

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mother pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges after faking her daughter’s illness to get donations, according to Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone. The incident stemmed from a false GoFundMe campaign called ‘Rylee’s Warriors’ which raised an excess of $4,500 in 2021 before it...
CANTON, OH
First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland. The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause. There has been no confirmation...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wickliffe Police Department welcomes new K9 unit

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A new member of the Wickliffe Police Department started re-paw-ting for duty this week. K9 Unit Bane was sworn into service for the department during the city’s Nov. 14 council meeting, according to a department Facebook post. Bane will be paw-tecting and serving the community...
WICKLIFFE, OH

