Iowa State

Iowa Utilities Board denies request for environmental study on Navigator pipeline

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday, the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) issued an order denying a request for an environmental impact study regarding one of the proposed CO2 pipelines to go through the state.

The study was on Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline.

The request for the study was filed by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska back on June 2. The order stated that the board will consider specific environmental issues raised by the IUB and other parties as part of the public evidentiary hearing along with a consideration of whether to grant Navigator a hazardous liquid pipeline permit.

The IUB did state in the order that it doesn’t consider a separate study to be necessary to fulfill its statutory requirements in considering whether to grant the permit request.

Downtown Partners announce small business holiday initiatives

That separate study is required by federal regulations.

The order is similar to the board decision on October 6 which they also denied a request for an environmental impact study related to Summit Carbon Solutions’s proposed CO2 pipeline which also stemmed from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska’s June 2 request.

