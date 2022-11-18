Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
27-year-old shot and killed at apartment complex in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Birmingham on Saturday, Nov. 19, at approximately 9:56 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Zevin Lenard Patterson, of Birmingham, was observed suffering from a gunshot wound when East Precinct officers were dispatched to Don L. […]
wvtm13.com
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
Former Birmingham PD detective found guilty of capital murder in ‘love triangle gone bad’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been found guilty of shooting and killing a woman in a “love triangle gone bad” in 2020. On Friday, a jury in Jefferson County deliberated for two hours before finding Alfreda Fluker, 42, guilty of capital murder. On April 10, 2020, BPD […]
wtvy.com
Former Birmingham officer found guilty of capital murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham detective, 42-year-old Alfreda Janapril Fluker, has been found guilty of Capital Murder, according to court documents. Fluker was arrested in 2020 for murder after shooting into an unmarked patrol car that killed 43-year-old Kanisha Fuller. Birmingham police say that the shooting involved a love...
2 brothers both fatally shot in 9 months: ‘Birmingham is plagued by a dark cloud’
Family members are mourning the ambush-shooting death of a man killed just nine months after his brother was also slain. Brandon Carpenter, a 28-year-old father of four, died Tuesday just after he left his longtime barber shop. Police say more than 20 shots were unleashed on him from at least two shooters.
3 men arrested, charged with burglarizing Rainbow City business
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three men were arrested Friday after eluding police for four days in a burglary case. On Monday, RCPD was notified of a possible burglary that was underway at a business located on Whorton Bend Road near Hwy. 77 at around 7 a.m. A witness had observed two men enter a […]
Man charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl-laced marijuana to victim in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — One man was arrested and charged with murder after someone died from an overdose caused by marijuana laced with fentanyl, the Leeds Police Department reports. According to LPD Chief Paul Irwin, Jose Ignacio Medina-Estrada allegedly sold fentanyl-laced marijuana to a 31-year-old man, who died after ingesting it on Aug. 18. Medina-Estrada, […]
Birmingham woman found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death of 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal jury convicted Derick Irisha Brown, 32, of Birmingham, today for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. The jury returned its guilty verdict […]
wbrc.com
Body found under debris in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
14-year-old female killed, adult injured in shooting in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 14-year-old female was killed, and an adult female was injured in a shooting in Birmingham on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at approximately 8:10 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Moriah Quib-Marquez, 14, of Birmingham, was an occupant in a vehicle when she was shot and killed […]
Birmingham 7th grader shot to death in SUV identified; suspect in custody
A Birmingham seventh grader has been identified as the young girl gunned down Wednesday morning in a shooting that also left her mother critically injured. Birmingham police late Wednesday identified the slain girl as Moriah Quib-Marquez. She was 14 and attended Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Moriah is one of...
wvtm13.com
Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
ABC 33/40 News
Residents mourn the loss of 14-year-old girl following east Birmingham shooting
A East Birmingham community is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez. Moriah was killed in a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning at the 500 Block of 80th Street North. According to witnesses, Moriah and 5 other people were in a Red SUV driving north. An unidentified man began...
Body found near road in Fairfield
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
WAFF
Huntsville murder convict dies in prison
SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
Birmingham PD investigates fatal shooting of 28-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the BPD, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter, of Birmingham, suffered gunshot wound injuries in the 500 Block of 41st Street North. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0