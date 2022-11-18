ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvtm13.com

One person dead in apartment shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wtvy.com

Former Birmingham officer found guilty of capital murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham detective, 42-year-old Alfreda Janapril Fluker, has been found guilty of Capital Murder, according to court documents. Fluker was arrested in 2020 for murder after shooting into an unmarked patrol car that killed 43-year-old Kanisha Fuller. Birmingham police say that the shooting involved a love...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman found guilty of kidnapping resulting in death of 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal jury convicted Derick Irisha Brown, 32, of Birmingham, today for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra. The jury returned its guilty verdict […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Body found under debris in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Man charged in death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A man is charged with capital murder in the death of his infant son in Tuscaloosa. According to a news release from the Tuscaloosa Police Department (TPD), Zoe Michael Jr., 29, was arrested and is in custody. The TPD says officers were called to a house...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting investigation underway at Days Inn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police were at a Days Inn investigating a shooting early this morning. 1 person was shot and taken to a local hospital. It is unclear if the victim was shot at the Days Inn. Investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates. Get news alerts...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Body found near road in Fairfield

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A body was discovered near a roadway in Fairfield Saturday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an off-duty deputy found debris in the roadway around 1:45 a.m. while in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. After further investigation, the deputy discovered the body of a male victim. […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
WAFF

Huntsville murder convict dies in prison

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama, was found dead in his cell on Nov. 14. According to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Kishon Green, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Green was serving a life sentence for capital murder, according to the spokesperson.
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD investigates fatal shooting of 28-year-old man

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is conducting a homicide investigation that occurred on Tuesday, November 15, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the BPD, Brandon Tavarius Carpenter, of Birmingham, suffered gunshot wound injuries in the 500 Block of 41st Street North. South Precinct officers arrived on the scene […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy