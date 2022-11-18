Read full article on original website
Related
Hotel Interactive Network
PM Hotel Group Announces New Corporate Director | Sustainability + Energy
PM Hotel Group is excited to announce the appointment of Ryan Butler as Corporate Director | Sustainability + Energy. In his role, Ryan will enhance our decade-long commitment to environmental sustainability and PM’s core value of Respect – for one another, our guests, communities, and the planet. Ryan will lead PM Hotel Group’s strategic sustainability initiatives and be the direct point of contact for internal and external stakeholder collaboration.
Hotel Interactive Network
The Legendary Kulm Hotel St. Moritz Unveils Its New Corvatsch Suite
The legendary Kulm Hotel St. Moritz recently unveiled a major renovation to the Corvatsch Suite, formally known as the Presidential Suite. Local architect Rolf Som and award-winning interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, who previously worked on Four Seasons George V in Paris, The Savoy in London, Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, and Kulm Hotel’s sister property, Grand Hotel Kronenhof, led this grand project. The transformation brings new elegance and luxury to the St. Moritz hotel’s top-floor suite.
Hotel Interactive Network
RoomRaccoon continues expansion in the US
RoomRaccoon, a leading all-in-one Hotel Management System (HMS) for independent hotels, has announced that it is growing its representation in the US with the appointment of Autumn Wilson as Account Executive and Brenda Alarcon as Customer Support Consultant. Autumn Wilson joins the team with extensive experience in the sales and...
Hotel Interactive Network
Maverick Hotels and Restaurants Adds Two Properties to Growing Portfolio
Maverick Hotels and Restaurants announced today that it continues to grow the company’s expanding portfolio with the addition of two hotels in the metropolitan Chicago market. Robert Habeeb, Founder and CEO of Maverick made the announcement. The 92-room Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago St. Charles includes renovated guest rooms...
Hotel Interactive Network
Kamla Hotels Opens a SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California
Kamla Hotels, a hotel developer and operator based in Cerritos, California, today announced that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Downey, California is now open for business. The 140-suite hotel situated at 9066 Firestone Boulevard can serve as your home base when visiting the many destinations of Southern California, including the famous beaches, Disney Theme Parks and the numerous world-famous medical centers.
Comments / 0