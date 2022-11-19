Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
WISN
'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger
BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee men hurt in shootings, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men, ages 38 and 66, were hurt in separate shootings Sunday, Nov. 20. The first happened around 4 p.m. near 41st and Clarke. Police said the victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. The second happened around 7:30 p.m. near 12th and...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl shot, Milwaukee woman charged admits to firing gun
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is charged with second-degree reckless injury and disorderly conduct after a girl was shot on the city's north side Monday, Nov. 14. Prosecutors said Ajanay Pembelton admitted to firing a shot inside an apartment building – but said she did not intend to hurt the girl.
33-year-old man killed near 6th and Harrison
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.
One killed near Hopkins and Hampton
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man dead near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that killed a 43-year-old Milwaukee man near 37th and Hopkins on Saturday Nov.19. Officials said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The Milwaukee man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Milwaukee Police Department found a 9mm handgun at the scene. Officials...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
WISN
Child dies after being pulled from burning apartment
MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy pulled from the second floor of a burning apartment building Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters found the child, paramedics began performing life-saving measures and then rushed the boy to Children's Wisconsin, where he died. The fire...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
62nd and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 62nd and Fiebrantz that landed a 64-year-old Milwaukee woman in the hospital on Sunday, Nov. 20. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The Milwaukee woman was taken to the...
dallasexpress.com
Life Sentence for Waukesha Christmas Parade Attacker
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced a man to life in prison with no chance of release on November 16 for allegedly purposefully driving through a Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more. Darrell Brooks, 40, was convicted last month for driving his red Ford Escape through a Christmas...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Baby pulled from Milwaukee fire, rushed to Children's
MILWAUKEE - A baby was pulled from a Milwaukee house fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20. It happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the baby was rescued from the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's...
CBS 58
Racine man sentenced to 25 years in prison for crash that seriously injured deputy
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine man was sentenced to 25 years behind bars Thursday, Nov. 17 for seriously injuring a deputy during a pursuit in August 2021. Tony Perales plead guilty to first-degree reckless injury, fleeing an officer, operating without a valid license, bail jumping and injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle in April.
Elgin man killed in head-on crash after trying to pass vehicle in a no-passing zone, authorities say
A 22-year-old Elgin man was killed in a head-on crash in unincorporated Plato Township after authorities say he tried passing another vehicle in a no-passing zone.
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, Illinois
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley and the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force have released an update and their press release around 5:30 PM on Friday, November 18th, following an investigation conducted by the Winnebago-Boone County Integrity Task Force on the events that occurred on the evening of Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Walmart in Roscoe/Rockton, Illinois.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield 'quick change' theft; police seek to ID suspect
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are investigating a theft that occurred Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Corner Market on Bluemound Road. According to police, an unknown Hispanic male entered the Corner Market and did a "Quick Change" theft of money. The suspect came to the location in a dark-colored Ford...
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
One person injured in snow skid crash; narrowly misses school bus
According to the Vernon County Sheriff, on Tuesday morning, 46-year-old Charles Schuster from Menomonee Falls began to skid on County Highway EE as he tried to slow down for an intersection on State Highway 80. Authorities claim Schuster -- heading west-- slid through the stop sign and missed striking a school bus heading north on State Highway 80.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children seriously injured
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that sent two children to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 18. Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one...
