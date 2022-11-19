Most sports movies follow the same formula. A group of plucky underdogs initially struggle but then they come together to defeat the snobby star players in the big game. I’ve always wondered what would happen if the underdogs had to replay that big game the next night. The star players know to expect The Annexation of Puerto Rico. They want revenge for the humiliating loss. The rematch is gonna hurt for our heroes.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO