rockchalktalk.com
Texas at Kansas: Open Game Thread
The Texas Longhorns travel to Lawrence to take on the Kansas Jayhawks. One more win and we can guarantee ourselves a bowl game.
rockchalktalk.com
Kansas Squeaks By Southern Utah, 82-76
I debated just using puking emojis for this recap. Yuck. The Kansas Jayhawks won a too close for comfort one over Southern Utah 82-76. The game was close throughout up until the final 2 minutes when Kansas held on to a 6 point lead to win the game. A game filled with turnovers, poor rebounding, poor shot selection and an overall lack of awareness and effort.
rockchalktalk.com
Texas Destroys Kansas, 55-14
Most sports movies follow the same formula. A group of plucky underdogs initially struggle but then they come together to defeat the snobby star players in the big game. I’ve always wondered what would happen if the underdogs had to replay that big game the next night. The star players know to expect The Annexation of Puerto Rico. They want revenge for the humiliating loss. The rematch is gonna hurt for our heroes.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Texas at Kansas
Kansas beat Texas in football has been a meme for several years now. Its been funny but that won’t get the same reaction this year. Kansas is legit and has proven themselves enough this year to go bowling. Big game today. Here is how to watch:. The Numbers. Kansas...
A weekend chill with a side of haze
Expect sunny skies but temperatures topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the state, with St. George acting as the hot spot and hitting the low 50s yet again. Seasonal norms are in St. George, this time of year in the low 60s, and in Salt Lake City, it's 49 degrees.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Police cancel search for missing Hurricane child
HURRICANE, Utah — Police are looking for 3-year-old Legend Giles after his non-custodial parents refused to return him to his biological parents Thursday. According to a Utah Department of Public Safety alert, Steven and Wacey Giles failed to meet with Giles’s biological mother on Monday. Authorities say they tried to contact the two suspects but have been unsuccessful.
suunews.net
Makaeli Begaye crowned as Miss NASUU 2022-23
The Native American Student Association held their Miss Native American SUU pageant on Nov. 18. It ended with Makaeli Begaye filling the shoes of Jade Warren, Miss NASUU 2021-22. Acacia Williams was named first runner-up, and Tiana Sam was named second runner-up. “The significance of winning this title, for me,...
luxury-houses.net
On top of the World! A Truly One of a Kind Contemporary Estate in Saint George Utah Hit The Market for $8.95 Million
2399 N Kiva Trail Home in Saint George, Utah for Sale. 2399 N Kiva Trail, Saint George, Utah is a truly one of a kind contemporary estate sits 28 feet above the street below, boasts 360 degree views, including a picture perfect framing of Snow Canyon, Red Mountain, Pine Valley Mountain, Movie Rock, and the Kachina Cliffs. This Home in Saint George offers 7 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2399 N Kiva Trail, please contact Brady Platt (Phone: 801-372-8066) at The Real Estate Collective LLC for full support and perfect service.
kjzz.com
Suspect arrested after fleeing scene of family fight, ramming into St. George police car
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — One police cruiser was damaged and two officers sustained minor injuries during a chase and search for a suspect wanted on multiple charges in St. George. Officers from the St. George Police Department were called out to a family fight in a townhome complex...
kslnewsradio.com
Cedar City Police arrest man in connection to multiple burglaries
CEDAR CITY — A 20-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday in Cedar City in connection to multiple burglaries earlier this month. Cedar City Police say they received several reports of houses being broken into in the 1300 North block of 300 East between Nov. 4-9. Multiple burglaries. Police say the...
ksl.com
Treatment center employee sentenced to jail, probation in assault of teen client
CEDAR CITY — A former residential treatment center employee has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and four years of probation after pleading guilty to attempting to sexually assault one of the residents. Kylar Fredrick Williams, 24, pleaded guilty on Aug. 8 to attempted forcible sexual abuse, a...
