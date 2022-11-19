Read full article on original website
Related
Everything to Know For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022
A feast for your eyes! The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is just as iconic as the turkey day menu, and this year’s lineup is no exception. The holiday spectacular takes place every year in New York City on Thanksgiving morning while also broadcasting live in all time zones across the United States. This year, […]
Mariah Carey's Wish Comes True: Singer to Open for Santa at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Watch: Mariah Carey REACTS to Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Plea. Make her wish come true.... Mariah Carey, will be ringing in the holiday season by performing at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In what is sure to be a historical parade finale, this pop star will sing her hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on Nov. 24 around noon Eastern Standard Time, just before Santa Claus arrives at Macy's 34th Street store in Herald Square.
Thanksgiving travel expected to increase: Tips for drivers, flyers this holiday season
Thanksgiving travel is expected to rise just shy of pre-pandemic levels this year. AAA forecasts that 54.6 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more.
Martha Stewart Breaks Down Her Holiday Rules, From Lights To Music Before Thanksgiving
With her cooking and lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart is a familiar presence in many areas of everyday life – but especially during the holiday season. While she’s shared plenty of culinary wisdom in her many cookbooks, Stewart recently shared some definitive rules she has for the holidays. In...
Bustle
Starbucks’ 2022 Holiday Menu Includes Old Faves & An All-New Snack
Hear ye, hear ye. Ready for the best announcement you’ve heard all week? The Starbucks 2022 Holiday Menu is returning to the coffee chain on Nov. 3 and will include returning favorites and all-new items. With the holiday season comes the return of the Peppermint Mocha, back for its...
These stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year
(WJW/WKBN) – Attention shoppers — many retailers have announced that their doors will be closed on Thanksgiving this year. WKBN’s sister station, FOX 8, has compiled a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. This list will be updated as more retailers announce closures.
Wendy's Releases Festive Frosty Flavor for the Holidays
Wendy’s is bringing joy to the world with a new menu addition ahead of the holiday season. The chain announced that peppermint would be the chains first-ever holiday Frosty flavor. "Wendy's is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint...
Black Friday 2022: 8 things every shopper should know this holiday season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means the holiday shopping season is in full swing to prepare for Black Friday. Considered the most popular shopping day of the year, Black Friday gives consumers the chance to buy some of the season’s most popular items at heavily discounted prices. As trends and technology change, the landscape of Black Friday is constantly shifting each year, as retailers offer deals online and in-person.
Thrillist
Coffee Mate Will Pay You $5,000 to Skip That Thanksgiving 5K
Coffee Mate is intervening in your misplaced sense of self discipline this Thanksgiving. The company is looking to pay you $5,000 so you don't participate in your local 5K race, often called the turkey trot. Coffee Mate wants you to have a soothing morning routine, none of that early rising and cold weather to kick off what is supposed to be a restful and gluttonous holiday.
Royal Gorge features Bridge of Lights for holiday season
Visitors to the Royal Gorge can experience a one-of-a-kind holiday journey this holiday season. The Bridge of Lights opens next week. Visitors can drive 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River through the shimmering lights at night while holiday music plays to give visitors a completely immersive experience. There are also elf munchies for purchase like cookies, cocoa or cider to enjoy along the ride after Santa's helpers deliver them carside.The Bridge of Lights runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 through Nov. 27, Dec. 1 through Dec. 4, Dec. 8 through Dec. 11, and Dec. 15 through Dec. 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
10 picturesque winter destinations that look like they're straight out of a holiday movie
You may never want to leave the real-life English town where "The Holiday" was filmed, and technically you don't have to.
Popculture
Mariah Carey Adds Another Layer to Her Christmas Legacy at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
The Queen of Christmas is happy going into her season. Mariah Carey announced that she's going on a small tour performing a medley of her holiday hits, with shows in New York City and Toronto. One show at Madison Square Garden will be taped and air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+. Carey also has a holiday-themed book that she's promoting. But her most exciting new partnership is with the longstanding Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CBS News
Holiday gift guide 2022: The best gifts under $50 this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Christmas is coming up quickly on the calendar. If inflation is high on your list of worries, getting started on...
Elko Daily Free Press
12 recipes to add to your Thanksgiving Day feast
This week's recipe roundup is all about Thanksgiving, of course. Whether you're planning your menu from scratch or looking for an interesting side dish, these recipes have you covered.
Black Friday deals come early as retailers stay competitive this holiday season
ROSEDALE, Minn. – This is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic, and stores and online websites are trying to spread out those deals a lot longer than one day.Major retailers like Target, Kohl's and Best Buy started their Black Friday deals on Sunday, Nov. 20. JCPenny started their discounts the day after Halloween.Rosedale Mall says their traffic has been steadily rising since last week, and almost every store in the mall is offering some sort of discount way before Black Friday – and many shoppers seem to prefer it."I like it all month long," said...
WJLA
Festive appetizers for a tasty holiday season
7NewsDC — Turkey day is just about a week away, followed by a December full of holiday gatherings. Lifestyle expert Christina Daves joined us with festive appetizers to fill the season with flavor.
5 Affordable Trips for Your Family This Holiday Season
After a busy season of work and life responsibilities, the idea of hopping on a plane and relaxing on a sandy beach or in front of a crackling fireplace may be more appealing than ever. However, the...
Bocce’s Bakery is getting into the holiday spirit with seasonal recipes
Are you a fan of Bocce’s Bakery dog and cat treats? Do you love their seasonal treat offerings? Then you and your pup will want to check out their upcoming collection of holiday inspired treats. And while we may still be getting spooky with their Frankensnacks Biscuits for dogs...
How To Do a Holiday Place Setting at the Dollar Store
With inflation still on the rise, sticking to a shoestring budget this holiday season could prove challenging -- particularly if you're one of the many who will be throwing a holiday dinner...
Hulu Christmas Movies For the 2022 Holiday Season
In 2022, it’s going to be a holly, jolly Hulu. No? Nothing? No good? All right, well we tried. If you’re a dedicated Hulu subscriber and a dedicated watcher of Christmas movies, the streaming service has a lot of titles to make you happy all holiday season. Some are new, like the Hulu Original It’s a Wonderful Binge. Some are old, like the immortal holiday favorite An En Vogue Christmas, the only Christmas movie guaranteed to free your mind or your money back. The service has a whole bunch of both to watch — and even a few Hanukkah movies to boot.
Comments / 0