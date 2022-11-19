ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Secretly Bought This Nearly $30 Million Renowned Mansion With Zen Landscape Design

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have done it again and taken their real estate portfolio up a notch with an exquisite Bel Air mansion. The couple has mainly kept their house-flipping hobby to the Montecito and Beverly Hills areas over the last decade, so this historic house by midcentury modern architect, Richard Neutra, is outside of the box for them. They spent $29 million in an off-market deal to buy the 1955-built estate known as the Brown-Sidney House. The 3,795-square-foot contemporary home feature three bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on over three quarters of an acre of land — and...
architecturaldigest.com

Ryan Seacrest Finally Sells Contemporary Beverly Hills Estate for $51 Million

Television personality Ryan Seacrest has finally offloaded the Beverly Hills estate that he first listed for $85 million two years ago, the Los Angeles Times reports. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star tried dropping the price to $74.5 million last year with no takers. The property finally fetched $51 million–a deep discount from its initial listing price, but still a generous step up from the $36.5 million that Seacrest paid when he bought the property from Ellen DeGeneres in 2012. (AD toured the home in 2011 when it was under the ownership of DeGeneres.)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
wmagazine.com

Michelle Obama Dishes On Malia & Sasha's Grown Up Lives

There comes a moment in every parent’s life where their perspective shifts and they can finally see their children as the adults they have become. For Michelle Obama, it was when her daughter’s Malia and Sasha served her a charcuterie board. In an interview with Robin Roberts on...
ETOnline.com

Anna Delvey Speaks Out About Life Under House Arrest and Making $300K Off Her Art (Exclusive)

Who is the real Anna Delvey? "Gosh, I guess that's a loaded question," the convicted fraudster, also known as the "Fake German Heiress," says while opening up about her life now after the Netflix series, Inventing Anna, sparked renewed interest in her life and crimes. "I feel like my story has been told by so many people and I think this is the time for me to tell my story from my own perspective."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Women's Health

What Is Gisele Bündchen's Net Worth In 2022? Here’s How The Supermodel Made Her Millions

Gisele Bündchen has been a household name for years, and that's a status she worked really hard to achieve. Not only did she curate a super successful modeling career for over a decade, but she continued to build her empire with a lot of heart, hard work, hustle, and, of course, super lucrative endorsement deals. And, together with her (soon-to-be ex) husband and football star Tom Brady, the two have built up an empire of wealth together.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home

The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California, mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Sea Coast Echo

Emily Ratajkowski 'is super into Pete Davidson right now'

Emily Ratajkowski "is super into" Pete Davidson. The 31-year-old model joined Pete to celebrate his 29th birthday earlier this week, and there has recently been "non-stop communication" between the celebrity duo. A source told E! News: "Emily is super into Pete right now. "It's still very new, but they have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy