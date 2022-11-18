Current Records: Arkansas State 3-7; Texas State 3-7 The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Red Wolves and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

