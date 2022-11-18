ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

CBS Sports

How to watch Texas State vs. Arkansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-7; Texas State 3-7 The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Red Wolves and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Football Friday Night (11/18/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in the city of Jonesboro. Valley View fell to Camden Fairview in the 5A State Quarterfinals. The 5A East champion Blazers finish the season 9-3. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8...
JONESBORO, AR
universitystar.com

Local couple celebrates individuality, creativity in artwork

Married in 1989, Jill and Robert Pankey knew that their love for art would open new opportunities that they could endure together. Now, the Pankeys have both of their art displayed in galleries in Sante Fe, New Mexico, Coronado Island, California and Buda and Bernie, Texas, have a published coffee table book and a current art show in Buda.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KXAN

Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
TEXAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man. Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He is suspected in the death of Donald...
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County

Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
JONESBORO, AR

