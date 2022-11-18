Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
The Sinister Story Behind This Popular Texas Creek Will Give You ChillsWestloadedSeguin, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kait 8
Arkansas State women’s basketball uses 4th quarter run to beat Utah State
An 11-0 run to open the fourth quarter Saturday afternoon lifted the Arkansas State women’s basketball team to a gritty 63-57 win over Utah State inside First National Bank Arena. That run pushed the Red Wolves’ (2-2) lead out to 13, while late free throws by Anna Griffin helped...
tonyspicks.com
Arkansas State Red Wolves vs Texas State Bobcats 11/19/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Arkansas State Red Wolves will meet with the Texas State Bobcats in NCAAF action in Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, TX, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 5:00 PM ET. The Arkansas State defense ranks 110th and 98th in the country with an average of 31.3 points and 410.9 yards of total offense per game.
CBS Sports
How to watch Texas State vs. Arkansas State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Current Records: Arkansas State 3-7; Texas State 3-7 The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Red Wolves and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
Kait 8
Football Friday Night (11/18/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state playoffs continue tonight in Arkansas. One matchup was in the city of Jonesboro. Valley View fell to Camden Fairview in the 5A State Quarterfinals. The 5A East champion Blazers finish the season 9-3. FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com and the Region 8...
universitystar.com
Local couple celebrates individuality, creativity in artwork
Married in 1989, Jill and Robert Pankey knew that their love for art would open new opportunities that they could endure together. Now, the Pankeys have both of their art displayed in galleries in Sante Fe, New Mexico, Coronado Island, California and Buda and Bernie, Texas, have a published coffee table book and a current art show in Buda.
KXAN
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — A girl’s night on Sixth Street in Austin or at the San Antonio River Walk may not be as easy or as cost-effective as you might hope for. Turns out, your bachelorette party might be better off in Wisconsin. That’s according to a new study from...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
Suspect in 2020 Jonesboro murder case arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Texas man was arrested in connection to the 2020 murder of a Jonesboro man. Jonesboro police confirmed Henry Virgil Tyner, 52, of Longview, Texas is in the Craighead County Detention Center on a charge of first-degree murder. He is suspected in the death of Donald...
whiterivernow.com
Three people die in two-vehicle accident in Lawrence County
Three people were killed in a highway accident last night in Lawrence County. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, a 2002 Hyundai was traveling north on U.S. Highway 67 when it apparently crossed the center turning lane and struck the front portion of a 2013 Nissan traveling south on Highway 67.
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
