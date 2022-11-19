Read full article on original website
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
Watch The Elite Make Their Grand AEW Returns at Full Gear
The Elite would have their celebration cut short after winning the AEW World Trios Championships at All Out, as they were suspended along with CM Punk and Ace Steel after a brawl occurred backstage during the media scrum. Over the past two weeks though fans have seen several videos teasing their return, and they would make that grand return at tonight's AEW Full Gear. The entrance was just as epic as you probably expected, and you can watch the full thing in the video below.
Tony Khan Says AEW Full Gear Has Surpassed $1 Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that this evening’s Full Gear pay-per-view has just surpassed $1 million dollars in ticket sales, making it the fourth AEW PPV event to do so, and the fifth show this year that has reached that milestone including the Grand Slam television special from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
AEW Revolution Date And Venue Revealed
AEW Revolution is on the way. Tonight at the Post-Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked if there was any information on the next Pay-Per-View which is AEW Revolution 2023. It was then revealed that AEW Revolution will take place March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
Fans Can Expect Another “Newsworthy” AEW Show For Full Gear
It looks like Tony Khan is planning a newsworthy show for tonight’s AEW Full Gear. Fightful Select have reported that an AEW source has noted tonight will be a “noteworthy” show. An AEW source familiar with our writing style (articles on title changes, returns, debuts, turns, big...
Preliminary Viewership For This Week’s SmackDown Up, Key Demo Remains The same
The preliminary numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported back on Saturday, November 19 that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.127 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. These numbers were up from the numbers from last week as SmackDown drew 2.115 million viewers in preliminary viewership. The November 18 episode of WWE SmackDown reportedly averaged a preliminary 0.5 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
AEW’s Current Plan For MJF & William Regal After Full Gear
AEW Full Gear concluded with MJF as World Champion. That also saw William Regal turn on Jon Moxley, and now a brand-new chapter begins. According to Dave Meltzer on F4WOnline, the finish for Full Gear’s main event came from Tony Khan. This is something that the company has built toward for weeks. Now, it appears that MJF and William Regal will be a new heel pair, much like Kenny Omega and Don Callis were.
Ten Man Tag Team Match Added To Full Gear Zero Hour
The battle is set for tomorrow night. During tonight’s AEW Rampage, Orange Cassidy set out a challenge to The Factory, a ten man tag team match for tomorrow night. When QT Marshall questioned Orange Cassidy for only having three members of the Best Friends, Rocky Romero revealed himself, showing that he’s here too. As for the fifth man, they told The Factory to watch the video on the screen, which showed clips of Danhausen in black and white, seemingly more creepy than ever. The match was then made official for AEW Full Gear Zero Hour tomorrow night at 7/6c on AEW’s YouTube Channel.
NJPW STRONG Detonation Spoilers (Taped On 11/20/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest set of NJPW STRONG tapings on November 20 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. You can read the full results for the show below. Christopher Daniels def. The DKC. Daniels attacked The DKC...
AEW Full Gear Trending Towards Similar PPV Buy Number As All Out
AEW Full Gear saw titles change hands, and it left the door open for a lot of possibilities. The PPV certainly delivered for many fans. According to F4WOnline, Tony Khan noted that AEW Full Gear did a similar pay-per-view buyrate as All Out, which did 140,000 buys. In the end, AEW is obviously very happy about this turnout.
Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship Over Nyla Rose At AEW Full Gear
Jade Cargill officially has the AEW TBS Championship back in her hands. At All Elite Wrestling’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, Jade Cargill retained her AEW TBS Championship, taking out Nyla Rose. After winning the bout, Cargill is still undefeated in the promotion with a 42-0 record. To close out...
Ivy Nile vs Kiana James Added To WWE NXT – 11/22/22
WWE NXT (11/22) NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac Results – 11/19/22
UFC held their Fight Night: Lewis vs. Spivac event live on November 19th, 2022 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event fight between Derrick Lewis and Serghei Spivac was pulled on Saturday after Derrick Lewis was unable to compete due to illness. The new main event for the event featured a light heavyweight matchup between Kennedy Nzechukwu and Ion Cutelaba.
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
Spoilers For Tonight’s SmackDown
Tonight’s SmackDown is shaping up to be an eventful night for the blue brand. Fightful Select have reported on the match order and several other spoilers for tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. You can see the full rundown for the show below. Fightful Select has learned the...
NXT Live Event Results From Lakeland, FL (11/19/22)
NXT held a live event on November 19 from the Lakeland Armory in Lakeland, Florida. You can read the full results for the show below. – Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen (w/ Fallon Henley) def. Myles Borne & Charlie Dempsey. – Kiana James challenges Fallon Henley. – Oro Mensah def....
