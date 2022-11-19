Read full article on original website
Sumter County firefighters rescue dog stuck in recliner
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — You may hear of firefighters rescuing a cat stuck in a tree, but one dog was saved from a rare situation. Sumter County Fire and Emergency Medical Services team rescued a dog that was trapped in a recliner on Nov. 11. Firefighters received a 911...
Community rallies around retired Largo firefighter in battle for health
A retired Largo firefighter is now fighting a battle for his own health.
‘I’m lucky to be alive:’ Victims of traffic crashes urge people to slow down on World Day of Remembrance
Concerned community members walked along Gulf Boulevard Sunday with one message: slow down.
Advocates push for safety changes on World Remembrance Day
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When Bob Griendling set out for a ride on March 1, 2021 he never expected his life would change in a moment. The camera on the back of his bicycle captured the moment an SUV barreled into him from behind while he was riding on 6th St. South in St. Petersburg.
Family evacuates home safely after South Tampa fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa firefighters responded to a house fire in South Tampa on Monday morning. The home is located on West Laurel Road. The view from SkyFOX shows flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters said the family was inside when the fire occurred, but safely evacuated. According to Tampa...
Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection
The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
I-4 reopens in Hillsborough County after police chase, FHP says
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County reopened Sunday afternoon after law enforcement activity out of Polk County shut down the interstate, according to Florida Highway Patrol. A tweet posted by FHP Tampa at 10:24 a.m. stated the center and outside lanes of I-4 were closed west...
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
Belleview Police Department to host upcoming Citizens Prosecutor Academy
The Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will host its free six-week Citizens Prosecutor Academy course in Belleview beginning in February, and residents of Citrus, Hernando, Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties are eligible to sign up. The Citizens Prosecutor Academy will take place at 2 p.m. on every Wednesday,...
Hillsborough County makes $100,000 payment overnight to medical supply company
When Gary Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, he was fearful he couldn't continue delivering oxygen and other medical supplies to low-income residents who need it.
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say
Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.
Pasco County honors lives lost to addiction amid growth in overdoses
In recent years, Pasco county has seen a 56% increase in addiction. The county is a part of new effort by the state to treat addiction with a different method.
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
Fire found going through roof of St. Pete apartment, authorities say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters say they found a fire burning through the roof of an apartment in St. Petersburg around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When crews arrived at the St. Charles Row apartment complex on Pinellas Point Drive South, they saw flames coming out of an apartment on the second-floor, the St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue said in a news release.
FHP: 2 people killed in Gandy crash
GANDY, Fla. — Troopers say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a crash in St. Petersburg at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. A 71-year-old St. Petersburg woman drove an SUV northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill store, approached a stop sign, and then entered the path of a motorcycle that was headed eastbound on Gandy Boulevard, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
KFC thief, banner plane, and car in flames: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in video. Florida man breaks into KFC, secret recipe remains safe, detectives say. Detectives are looking for a man who burglarized a KFC in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department said the burglar was caught on...
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
Area residents have chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet
Area residents will have a chance to share their Thanksgiving with foster pet. “No one Should Spend Thanksgiving Alone: Foster a Pet for Thanksgiving” is the theme at Sumter County Animal Services this holiday. With 200 cats and dogs, the need to find homes is profound. If you’re thinking...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week. so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
