FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Latest search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims comes to end
The latest search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has ended with 32 additional caskets discovered and eight sets of remains exhumed, according to the city. The excavation and exhumations at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery that began Oct. 26 ended Friday and the remains were sent to...
KOKI FOX 23
Restaurant says man with Tulsa ties died in Colorado Springs shooting
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Mexican restaurant says one of the five people killed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs has ties to Tulsa. Elote Cafe said one of their family members, Daniel, also known as Dan Dan, was killed. “Anyone who knew Dan Dan loved him. He...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa apartments damaged following fire
TULSA, Okla. — At least one Tulsa apartment unit was damaged following a fire Sunday. Firefighters responded to an apartment fire on East 46th Street and saw heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters said the fire started on the first floor of the apartment and spread to the second. No...
KOKI FOX 23
Local man remembers girlfriend who died in Jenks crash
JENKS, Okla. — The boyfriend of a Sapulpa woman who died after driving off the Creek Turnpike and crashing into Jenks home is paying tribute to her and said he doesn’t know how the crash happened. Drew Stanley had been dating 29 year old Mckenzie Gee for about...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman killed in Wagoner County crash
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a Tulsa woman is dead after a car crash in Wagoner County on Sunday. OHP said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. about four miles east of Wagoner. A Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Tonya Delozier, of Tulsa, was heading westbound on East 700 Road when the car went left of center into the other lane, hitting a truck headed eastbound.
Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Push City To Repair Past Harm
The city has been fighting accountability for over 100 years. The post Tulsa Race Massacre Survivors Push City To Repair Past Harm appeared first on NewsOne.
KOKI FOX 23
Man convicted for killing cousin with water meter key in 2020
TULSA, Okla. — A man who struck and killed his cousin with a water meter key was found guilty at trial on Thursday, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kyle Edwin Freeman, age 36, was convicted by a federal jury of first degree murder in Indian Country. On July 30,...
Sapulpa police: Suspect in custody after homicide near Teel and Hickory
Police say they received a call for a possible stabbing around 10:10 a.m. at a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street.
KOKI FOX 23
Nativity Museum opens in Pryor
PRYOR, Okla. — Midway between Pryor and Adair on US Hwy 69 (Jefferson Highway) stands the 110-foot-tall Cross on the Prairie, which is one of the tallest freestanding statues in the United States, the museum announced in a press release. Clay and Melissa Hibbard erected the cross. In 2022,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
okcfox.com
Investigation into Jenks wreck, house fire expected to take longer than usual
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Charred wood and melted insulation sit by the massive hole created by the truck. The scene from that overnight fire was a shock to those who live nearby. “I really have no words it’s something you never think you’d see in your lifetime and it...
KOKI FOX 23
Williams Route 66 Marathon returns to Tulsa
TUSLA, Okla. — Confetti filled the air when around 4,500 runners hit the streets of Tulsa for the 2022 Williams Route 66 Marathon. The marathon’s executive director, Destiny Green, said a total of around 6,000 people participated in all of their events, including the marathon, 5k, and one-mile fun run.
Sapulpa Police locate homicide suspect after woman found dead
SAPULPA, Okla (KFOR) – Sapulpa Police Department is currently working a homicide at the scene in the 2400 block of South Cedar. Police say the suspect has been identified as 28-year old Joshua Stafford. Officers on the scene say a woman was found dead in a home near Teel Road and Hickory Street Saturday morning. […]
KOKI FOX 23
Sapulpa police investigating homicide, man arrested for murder
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. In a press release, police said they were called out to a home near W. Teel Rd. and S. Hickory St around 10:00 a.m. for a possible stabbing. Once police arrived, they found a 34-year-old woman,...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
okcfox.com
Muskogee community mourns loss of first-grader, 16-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old and first-grader, according to a Facebook post made by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman. "Reminders that as a family of community we should love hard now and even harder going into the future." "One day skipping...
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore recognized as ‘Purple Heart City’
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Earlier this month the City of Claremore issued an official proclamation declaring the community a “Purple Heart City” at their city council meeting. The Purple Heart, the nation’s oldest military award, was first established by General George Washington as the Badge of Military Merit in 1782 and specifically honors individuals who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. More than 900 Purple Heart locations are in the United States, honoring the 1.6 million Purple Heart recipients.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma Caring Van to offer free flu shots to Broken Arrow students
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools is teaming up the Caring Van program to offer free flu immunizations to eligible students Thursday, Dec. 1, the school district announced. A registered nurse will be available at the school sites to administer a free injectable flu vaccine to students...
Crews respond to fire at Tulsa Riverside Airport, no planes involved
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 11/17/22, 5:00 p.m.: Firefighters on the scene told FOX23 that an RV inside the privately-owned hanger caught fire. The owner was notified and was on scene. There was not a plane in the hanger, but there were some plane parts. The cause is under investigation.
