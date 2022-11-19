ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Open Door helping those without a home during the winter months

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ej0Oa_0jGLx1Wg00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Open Door has served the Lubbock community for 25 years working to end homelessness and during the winter months the help doesn’t change.

Open door helps those living on the streets especially during the winter months when they have no shelter.

The Salvation Army of Lubbock’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off November 17

“The goal is to get people out of this situation out of homelessness and in housing, so that whether it’s warm, whether it’s cold, they have what they need to stay safe, take care of themselves in their lives.” Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door, said.

During these times Open Door hands out socks, beanies, gloves, etc. They are open seven days a week and see over 50 people a day.

Fundraiser benefiting Allen ‘Tiny’ Gray paralyzed after 62 years as a Lubbock first responder

“That’s usually in the morning when people are coming in to get breakfast and kind of get what they need before they go out for the day to work or whatever it is.” Wheeler said.

Open Door will gladly accept Coffee, oatmeal and pancake mix as they serve a warm breakfast every day.

They will also accept things like Gloves and Beanies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘It’s totally worth it:’ 11 Lubbock kids find forever families for National Adoption Day 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — For National Adoption Day, eleven kids in the Hub City were adopted into their forever families at Lubbock Impact. Those with St. Francis Ministries hosted the event, and many family members were there to witness each special moment. Amy Guzman completed her first adoption back in March, but she thought she should […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Long-time Lubbock foster family finalizes their first adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock families had the day they’ve been waiting for on Friday. National Adoption Day brought nine foster children and their families together to celebrate the finalization of their adoption journeys. One of those families has been waiting four years to adopt one of their...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square in Levelland on Dec. 1

LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street Program, the Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College will host the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square on Thursday, December 1. The festival will take place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. According to a press release from the Levelland Main...
LEVELLAND, TX
ttuhub.net

Abandoned pets roam Lubbock streets and fill local shelters to the brink

As the cold weather sets in, countless pets abandoned by their owners roam the streets of Lubbock, forcing local shelters and animal lovers to take in more than they can. Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center (LAS) currently has 397 animals in its care—two and a half times more than the shelter’s capacity of 150. About 97 percent are dogs.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 Lubbock area Teachers on the Rise for Oct.

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock, Amarillo areas to get new trout stock for winter fishing

LUBBOCK, Texas — Long drives stopping you from fishing this winter? Now, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) winter trout stocking program will offer fishing opportunities for anglers near Lubbock. Starting November 23 and ending March 3, TPWD will stock around 335,000 Rainbow Trout in over 180...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First United Methodist Church to host free Thanksgiving meal

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - First United Methodist Church of Lubbock will host the 30th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon Saturday, Nov. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are returning to hosting this event inside. The entire Lubbock Community is welcome to share in this wonderful meal made by volunteers with donations from local businesses.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Chilly weekend, warmer next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s only climbed above freezing briefly today in Lubbock and across the South Plains. Much of the country is dealing with cold weather today. Buffalo is in the middle of a historic lake-effect snow storm that’s prompted the move of Sunday’s Bills game to Detroit. You know it’s bad when even snowy cities are getting so much snow it’s shutting things down. It’ll also be really cold for Texas Tech Football on Saturday.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock power outage affects around 3,000 customers, update now restored

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Power and Light made a statement on social media Friday, about an outage that affected around 3,300 customers served out of the Vicksburg substation in Central and West Lubbock. At about 9:45 a.m., LP&L provided an update and said power was restored. The outage was...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 20-26

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th. The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library. For more information, please...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock woman remembers sister killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is reporting nearly 7,000 crashes in Lubbock so far in 2022, hundreds more than last year. Lucinda Holt lost her sister back in 2003 in a crash with a drunk driver. “A child that lost her mother. All of us, all of...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy