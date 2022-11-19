A Bristol, Tennessee man is dead and another Bristol man is jailed following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police tell us 22 year old Randall L. Stiltner of Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot would he received during an incident at a residence on Inez Avenue. Police found Stiltner in the lower level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Stiltner later died at a local hospital. Police found 26 year old Tyler W. Collins a short time later in an adjacent neighborhood. Tyler was arrested without incident and is charged with first degree murder and is housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO