Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Vendors Prepare for Speedway In Lights Opening This Weekend at Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Shelters At or Near Capacity As Cold Snap Sends Region's Homeless Looking for ShelterJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
JCPD: Man hid in victim’s closet, charged with stalking
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested after “hiding in a [closet]” in a victim’s apartment early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), John Tucker, of Johnson City, was charged with two counts each of aggravated stalking and contempt of court and one count of […]
wbtw.com
Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
wcyb.com
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
wbtw.com
Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
Johnson City man accused of threatening victim with gun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested Charles Webb, of Johnson City, on Monday, Nov. 7 when police responded to a local fast food restaurant’s parking lot due to a disturbance call. Police arrived at the 400 block of West Market Street just before 3 a.m., where someone alleged Webb had pointed a firearm at […]
wcyb.com
Police investigating shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According to police, Gerold T. Smith, has been arrested following Friday night's shooting. The Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted an investigation and were able to determine that Smith shot his wife after an argument. According to police, Smith was arrested and charged with malicious wounding....
The Tomahawk
Mountain City couple takes officer for a car chase with child inside
When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report,...
Kingsport Times-News
No leads in lynching marker theft
NORTON — Investigators and a community coalition are still looking for leads in the theft of a marker sign detailing the events of a 1920 lynching in Wise County. Preston Mitchell, a member of the Wise County/Norton Community Remembrance Coalition, said on Friday that county sheriff’s investigators still have no leads into the theft of the Dave Hurst lynching marker that was reported on Nov. 11.
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport acquires Barking Lot dog park
The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Friday after the city of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. “We are excited to bring the Barking Lot under the umbrella of the Parks and Recreation Department and are happy to partner with PEAK on special events and programming for the park,” Assistant City Manager Michael Borders said.
wcyb.com
Missing teen from Russell County found safe
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
Wrongway fleeing motorcyclist accused of crashing into Weber City police cars
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man accused of attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle and crashing into officers’ vehicles faces several felony charges, according to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding. The alleged Wednesday pursuit began when an officer tried to pull the motorcycle over and the driver began to flee. […]
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
993thex.com
Bristol, Tennessee man Dead Following Tuesday Afternoon Shooting Suspect In Custody
A Bristol, Tennessee man is dead and another Bristol man is jailed following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Bristol, Virginia. Bristol Virginia Police tell us 22 year old Randall L. Stiltner of Bristol, Tennessee died from a gunshot would he received during an incident at a residence on Inez Avenue. Police found Stiltner in the lower level of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. Stiltner later died at a local hospital. Police found 26 year old Tyler W. Collins a short time later in an adjacent neighborhood. Tyler was arrested without incident and is charged with first degree murder and is housed in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
wcyb.com
The Bluff City Police Department needs help in identifying a burglary suspect
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bluff City Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, the theft occurred at the Tri-Cities Flea Market, Friday, November 11. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluff City Police Department at 423-538-3700.
3 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Blountville (Blountville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Blountville on Tuesday evening. Authorities stated that the accident happened on Interstate 81 near mile marker 71 in Sullivan County.
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Santa Train rolls into Kingsport to finish 80th run
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Santa Train made a triumphant return to Kingsport around 3 p.m. Saturday, marking its 80th run since the Santa Claus Special began in 1943. The route hadn’t been run in its classic form for two years after COVID-19 prevented mass gatherings at the tracks or in the train. In 2022, […]
