Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: See how your child’s school performed this year, according to state data
The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its report cards on Friday for the state, school systems, and individual schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
Shelby Reporter
SCBOE approves new assistant principal for Helena High School, elects new Board president
COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education elected a new president and vice president, honored longtime members of the Board and appointed a new assistant principal for Helena High School during a regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, Nov. 17. David Bobo was elected as the new Board president...
alabamanews.net
State School Report Card Released, First Since Start of Pandemic
The Alabama State Department of Education has released the first report card on the performance of schools and school systems since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The 2021-22 report card includes public and charter schools statewide. The results are mixed based on factors including achievement, growth, graduation rate and student absenteeism.
wbrc.com
Gifted Hoover siblings both receive Alabama award
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover brother and sister who are 2 years apart are celebrating winning the 2022 Outstanding Gifted Students award for the state of Alabama. This award is made to honor students who show excellence in leadership, intelligence, and making a difference in their community. These two...
Alabama school district A-F report card grades are posted. See your rank from 1 to 145.
Alabama school grades, released today, reveal the statewide impact of the pandemic on students, with report card grades mostly down at the district and school level, though some bright spots are evident. The statewide grade of Alabama public schools remains an 84, a ‘B’. The way scores are calculated for...
The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
Bham Now
Legion Field turns 95: Take a look inside Birmingham’s historic stadium [PHOTOS]
95 years ago, the inaugural game at Legion Field was played on November 19, 1927 between Birmingham-Southern College and Howard College (now Samford University). Even though there were no formal celebrations for “The Old Gray Lady” this weekend — she is about to receive the best birthday present a nearly century old stadium can get.
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum
A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
lastwordonsports.com
Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?
There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
Alabama failed to execute its third inmate in 4 years after difficulty inserting an IV
This is the third time since 2018 and the second since September that the state has had to call off an execution, according to The Associated Press.
birminghamtimes.com
During Town Hall, Birmingham Water Works Grilled About ‘Affordable Rates’
Dozens of residents, some with bills showing thousands of dollars in charges, showed up Wednesday night at the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, for a town hall organized by Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson to discuss Birmingham Water Works customer billing issues and a potential a 3.9% rate hike by the utility.
wvtm13.com
Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama
If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
ABC 33/40 News
Friday Night Blitz third round scoreboard: Thompson gets revenge, 1A-6A semifinals set
The third round of the Alabama high school football playoffs were happening Friday night which meant for the sixth straight season, most of the state's fans had their eyes on the Hoover Met. And for the fourth straight year, it was the Thompson Warriors making a statement. Less than a...
WSFA
Impact of nurse practitioners highlighted during week of recognition
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities all across the nation are celebrating National Nurse Practitioners Week. In our state, more than 6,500 nurse practitioners are saving the lives of Alabamians. Nurse practitioner Robin Lawson is the Alabama liaison for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She says NPs are making a...
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Comments / 0