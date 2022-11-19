ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, AL

alabamanews.net

State School Report Card Released, First Since Start of Pandemic

The Alabama State Department of Education has released the first report card on the performance of schools and school systems since the beginning of the COVID pandemic. The 2021-22 report card includes public and charter schools statewide. The results are mixed based on factors including achievement, growth, graduation rate and student absenteeism.
wbrc.com

Gifted Hoover siblings both receive Alabama award

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover brother and sister who are 2 years apart are celebrating winning the 2022 Outstanding Gifted Students award for the state of Alabama. This award is made to honor students who show excellence in leadership, intelligence, and making a difference in their community. These two...
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The iconic Velma’s is making its return to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The beloved home away from home is returning to the Trussville area. Velma’s first opened in 1938 and was enjoyed by many until it closed in 2012, but now 10 years later, Velma’s will be re-opening in the former Sky Bear Confections building (1911 Gadsden Highway). “It‘s passed through […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
thechampionnewspaper.com

Prepare for a stirring experience at Alabama’s Legacy Museum

A museum that can take one on a journey that’s eye-opening but also may be emotionally painful is a museum worthy of return visits and bringing others along. The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, is one such place. Focusing on the legacy of slavery in the United States, the museum explores the transatlantic slave trade and its impact on the North and coastal American communities as well as the domestic slave trade and Reconstruction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
KNOXVILLE, TN
lastwordonsports.com

Is it Time for Alabama to Make a Coaching Staff Change?

There comes a time when it is okay to admit mistakes were made. The #8 Alabama Crimson Tide made those mistakes when the call for new coordinators didn’t happen. For years, head coach Nick Saban has struggled to keep some of his assistants from going to other teams as head coaches or in the NFL. Alabama has gone five different offensive coordinators through seven seasons and four defensive coordinators through eight seasons. Still, the Tide have managed to win three College Football Playoff National Championships since 2015 and appeared in three other title games. That doesn’t change the fact that Alabama’s season is considered disappointing.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

During Town Hall, Birmingham Water Works Grilled About ‘Affordable Rates’

Dozens of residents, some with bills showing thousands of dollars in charges, showed up Wednesday night at the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, for a town hall organized by Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson to discuss Birmingham Water Works customer billing issues and a potential a 3.9% rate hike by the utility.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Holiday events you can take your family to in central Alabama

If you're looking for places to take your family this holiday season, WVTM 13 has compiled a list of local holiday festivities below. City of Trussville - Nov. 27; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. 360 North Chalkville Road, Trussville, AL, 35173. City of Hoover - Nov. 29; 5 p.m. 100...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Impact of nurse practitioners highlighted during week of recognition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Communities all across the nation are celebrating National Nurse Practitioners Week. In our state, more than 6,500 nurse practitioners are saving the lives of Alabamians. Nurse practitioner Robin Lawson is the Alabama liaison for the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She says NPs are making a...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

