Pete Davidson Looks Smitten in First Video With Rumored New Girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski
After Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi unleashed the rumors that Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were together earlier this week, the two were surprisingly quick to seemingly confirm the news. On Wednesday Nov 17, which happens to be the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the two were spotted together twice throughout the night.
Pete Davidson thought Kim Kardashian accidentally turning him down at the Met Gala was a 'really sweet' method of denial
Pete Davidson said Kim Kardashian was "really sweet" when she turned him down at the 2021 Met Gala. Kardashian previously said she didn't turn him down — she just couldn't take his number. At the event, Kardashian was wearing gloves that prevented her from using her phone. Pete Davidson...
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In Stunning Sheer Dress As Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Ramp Up
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski embodied *sheer* fashion perfection this week, rocking a sizzling see-through gown while attending a recent star-studded Swarovski event in New York City. On Monday, November 14, the My Body author hit the red carpet outside of Manhattan’s The Mark Hotel donning a tastefully transparent floor-length which showed...
Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian rejecting him at 2021 Met Gala
Pete Davidson used his brief “Kardashians” cameo to troll Kim Kardashian for rejecting him at the 2021 Met Gala. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kardashian, 42, told Davidson, 28, in the hallway of their hotel as the two were preparing to attend the 2022 Met Gala together.
Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Everything Ends Up Working Out' After Pete Davidson Moves On With Emily Ratajkowski
Hinting at something, Kim Kardashian? The reality star took to Instagram on Friday, November 18, to share a cryptic quote with her followers — just days after Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed their romance. "One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture," the text, which was uploaded to the reality star's Instagram Story on Friday, November 18, read....
Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession
Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
hotnewhiphop.com
Emily Ratajkowski’s Social Media Antics Make Headlines Amid Pete Davidson Fling
Internet sleuths speculated Kim Kardashian was shading her ex and his new girl with an IG post, and @emrata didn’t hesitate to double tap it. This time last year, Pete Davidson was constantly in the news for his unexpected romance with Kim Kardashian. Their flame seems to have fizzled out sometime earlier this year. Since then, the comedian is spending his time out with a new woman on his arm.
In Style
Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots
It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
Elite Daily
Pete Davidson’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him An Intense Partner
As I’m sure you know by now, Pete Davidson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The SNL star has had his share of heartbreak, but that certainly hasn’t prevented him from bouncing back strong (he’s reportedly been seen going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski). While the duo hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship yet, it comes as no surprise that Davidson has a thing for romance, and his zodiac sign explains why.
A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves
Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
msn.com
