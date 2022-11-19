ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian rejecting him at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson used his brief “Kardashians” cameo to troll Kim Kardashian for rejecting him at the 2021 Met Gala. “You look so f–king handsome. Like, so cute,” Kardashian, 42, told Davidson, 28, in the hallway of their hotel as the two were preparing to attend the 2022 Met Gala together.
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Everything Ends Up Working Out' After Pete Davidson Moves On With Emily Ratajkowski

Hinting at something, Kim Kardashian? The reality star took to Instagram on Friday, November 18, to share a cryptic quote with her followers — just days after Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson seemingly confirmed their romance. "One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you feel like you're in a hard place or you feel like you're being challenged the most. Believe in where you're headed. See the bigger picture," the text, which was uploaded to the reality star's Instagram Story on Friday, November 18, read....
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession

Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
hotnewhiphop.com

Emily Ratajkowski’s Social Media Antics Make Headlines Amid Pete Davidson Fling

Internet sleuths speculated Kim Kardashian was shading her ex and his new girl with an IG post, and @emrata didn’t hesitate to double tap it. This time last year, Pete Davidson was constantly in the news for his unexpected romance with Kim Kardashian. Their flame seems to have fizzled out sometime earlier this year. Since then, the comedian is spending his time out with a new woman on his arm.
HollywoodLife

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
BROOKLYN, NY
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots

It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Elite Daily

Pete Davidson’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him An Intense Partner

As I’m sure you know by now, Pete Davidson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The SNL star has had his share of heartbreak, but that certainly hasn’t prevented him from bouncing back strong (he’s reportedly been seen going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski). While the duo hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship yet, it comes as no surprise that Davidson has a thing for romance, and his zodiac sign explains why.
POPSUGAR

A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves

Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos

Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inquisitr.com

Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Embraces the Body Liberation Movement in Armored Breastplate at GQ Men of the Year Awards

Sydney Sweeney made a striking arrival on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London on Wednesday, wearing an armored bodice. To celebrate this year’s ceremony, Sweeney wore a black dress with an asymmetric long sleeve, a turtleneck neckline, a black train and a silver armored breastplate over a cutout around the bodice. LaQuan Smith custom-designed the dress for Sweeney.
msn.com

GQ Men Of The Year: Jourdan Dunn, Sydney Sweeney and Suki Waterhouse

Jourdan Dunn, Sydney Sweeney and Suki Waterhouse lead the stylish arrivals at the The GQ, Men of the Year Awards 2022 in association with BOSS held at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in London. The annual star-studded event honours the men and women who are giants of style and politics to...

