Related
2 men hurt after driver runs red light and causes multi-vehicle crash near Alief, police say
Police said two men were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. The at-fault driver was taken into custody, according to HPD.
Click2Houston.com
2 armed suspects arrested after allegedly attempting to break into vehicles in Harris Co., deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say they were able to arrest two suspects who were accused of attempting to break into vehicles in Harris County. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Hermann, deputies responded to the scene in reference to the two suspects. When deputies arrived, the...
Click2Houston.com
Man with 5 prior DWIs sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatal drunken driving crash
HOUSTON – A Houston man with five prior convictions for driving while intoxicated was sentenced this week to 35 years in prison for killing another driver in a drunken driving crash in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Saturday. “A completely innocent father of four lost his...
1 killed, 2 hospitalized after being ambushed by 3 men during shooting in north Houston, police say
A witness said he heard what sounded like an AK-47 being shot outside of his apartment. He found a man wounded and attempted to save his life, but the injuries were too severe.
Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons
Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
Click2Houston.com
Catalytic converter suspects arrested after short foot chase in Friendswood, police say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Officials say there is a large police presence in Friendswood after authorities found two catalytic converter thieves on Friday. According to police, the situation took place in the 100 block of S. Friendswood Drive around 12:45 p.m. Officers say they were alerted to a vehicle that...
Click2Houston.com
2 transported to hospital after small plane crashes on roadway in NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – A man and a woman have been transported to the hospital after a small plane crashed on a roadway in northwest Harris County. The crash happened on Fritsche Cemetery Road near Cypress, according to officials with Cy-Fair Fire Department. Officials say a man and a woman...
Man with AK-47-style weapon struck during shootout with officers identified and charged, HPD says
Police said the 34-year-old suspect, who was wearing an ankle monitor, crashed after officers tried to pull him over. That's when he allegedly started firing through his windshield.
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours
HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
120 mph chase with felony suspect in north Harris County ends in wrong-way crash on FM 1960
The cars were left in pieces, including an engine landing the roadway. Yet miraculously, all three people in the suspect vehicle and the driver they hit are expected to survive.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 19300 US 90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 p.m.
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
Body camera captures Atascocita firefighters rushing to help people involved in fiery crash
Officials said the three people inside the cars were able to escape before the fire engulfed the vehicles.
fox26houston.com
Home invasion leads to officer involved shooting in northwest Houston, HCSO investigates
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are searching for other possible suspects after an officer-involved shooting in northwest Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez deputies responded to a home invasion in progress in the 5400 block of Melody Lane around 7:00 p.m. Possible suspects were still there when the deputies arrived.
News Channel 25
2 taken to hospital after Texas plane crash
CYPRESS, Texas — Two people have been taken to Woodlands Hermann Hospital after a plane crash at Fritsche Road in Cypress, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The FAA and NTSB were notified, DPS said in a social media post. 25 News will provide additional details when...
Click2Houston.com
Officer injured after crashing into wall on 610 South Loop at Stella Link; All westbound lanes shut down
A Houston Police Department officer has been transported to the hospital after crashing into a wall on 610 South Loop at Stella Link on Friday. Houston police responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. The officer may have suffered from a medical emergency before the accident, according to officials. Currently,...
Click2Houston.com
Deadly crash prompts lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive
HOUSTON – A fatal crash has prompted northbound lane closures on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes. The two-vehicle crash occurred before 8 a.m. Saturday. This is a developing story.
Former city employee charged with bribery in parking violation scheme
HOUSTON — A former city of Houston employee has been arrested and charged in what investigators are calling a bribery scheme in which she took money from motorists to remove wheel-locking boots from ticketed cars. Prosecutors said Aisha Mercer, 45, is facing a felony bribery charge. The city said...
2 men shot and killed at close range outside SW Houston convenience store, HPD says
Investigators believe drugs or gang activity may be involved. They said there were other people around, but they all took off and didn't stay to talk to police.
Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.
