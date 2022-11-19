ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Goliad County Sheriff’s Office execute arrest warrants for two men from Houston turning up 16 weapons

Sixteen guns were among the evidence seized. Two guns had been reported stolen. Those have been turned over to the Constable’s office to be returned to their owners.The other 14 seen here were brought back to Goliad. GOLIAD, Texas – This week the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that, with the help of prosecutor Tim Poynter, led to...
HOUSTON, TX
Deadly crash in east Houston causes lane closures for several hours

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in east Houston, causing traffic delays. It happened on the 610 East Loop going northbound at Clinton Dr., where it's unclear exactly how everything transpired, but we're told a man was changing his tire when the driver lost control. The man, who...
HOUSTON, TX
2 taken to hospital after Texas plane crash

CYPRESS, Texas — Two people have been taken to Woodlands Hermann Hospital after a plane crash at Fritsche Road in Cypress, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The FAA and NTSB were notified, DPS said in a social media post. 25 News will provide additional details when...
CYPRESS, TX

