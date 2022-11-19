Ventura County roundup: Simi crash victim named, South American theft group charged, more news

Here's a roundup of recent incidents and announcements from Ventura County agencies:

Simi pedestrian identified

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a pedestrian killed by a truck in Simi Valley Tuesday evening.

The victim was Namakal Kannan, 68, of Simi Valley, the agency reported.

The Simi Valley Police Department said the incident happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Alamo Street.

Kannan was crossing the street near a crosswalk when he was hit by the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, described as a Simi Valley man in his 50s, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. There were no signs of impairment, although the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Senior Officer Travis White at 805-583-6187 or email twhite@simivalley.org .

Charges filed against alleged theft group

Three members of a suspected South American Theft Group were charged in connection with an attempted burglary in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said.

The suspects were identified as a 24-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 14-year-old male juvenile who all lived in Los Angeles but were believed to be Chilean nationals. They were charged with burglary, conspiracy, possessing false government IDs and possessing burglary tools.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 9, the three suspects were reported to be fleeing from a burglarized house in the 4000 block of Calle Del Sol in Thousand Oaks. Two were caught after a foot pursuit and the third was found a short distance from the residence, according to Ventura County Sheriff's officials

Both adult suspects pleaded not guilty to the burglary charges and remained in custody Friday with bail set at $50,000 each. The juvenile suspect's arraignment was continued to Tuesday. He remained in custody at the Ventura County Juvenile Justice Center, prosecutors said.

Barranca fire started in nearby encampment, officials say

City of Ventura firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire suspected to have been started intentionally near Kimball Park early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in a barranca near Telephone Road and Ramelli Avenue, according to the Ventura Fire Department. The blaze burned in vegetation along the barranca, including eucalyptus trees. The incident threatened homes in a nearby mobile home park.

Crews knocked down the fire before any homes were damaged, with firefighters on scene for hours to fully extinguish the blaze. No injuries were reported, although several firefighters were extensively exposed to poison oak growing in the area, authorities said.

Retail theft suspects detained after pursuit

Four female suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from T.J. Maxx in Moorpark Friday were detained by Ventura County Sheriff's Officials after a pursuit that ended in a crash.

The theft had been reported around 2:30 p.m. from the retail chain's Moorpark location at 808 New Los Angeles Ave., said sheriff's Capt. Trina Newman.

When deputies attempted to pull over the suspects' car, a pursuit began.

The chase ended with a traffic collision in Thousand Oaks near Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Boulevard, where the suspects reportedly tried to flee on foot.

All four were detained, Newman said. One was apparently a juvenile. The oldest was about 22. The four were likely from Los Angeles County, but as of 7:45 p.m. were apparently still being interviewed by detectives, she said.

Authorities found "numerous" purses in the vehicle believed to be stolen.

Ventura real estate agent charged with theft, forgery

A Ventura real estate agent was charged Thursday with multiple felony counts of theft and forgery stemming from the sale of a home in 2020, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Daniel Montano, 28, of Camarillo, was charged with one count of grand theft and 14 counts of forgery. The charges stem from Montano's time as a real estate agent at RE/MAX Gold Coast Realtors in Ventura.

In October 2020, Montano is alleged to have made multiple false statements to the victims in order to ensure they purchased a home with a mortgage of over $1.1 million. In addition to allegedly lying, Montano is accused of forging their signatures on multiple forms during the process of selling the residence.

Montano was arrested on Thursday and later released from custody on bond. He is due to be arraigned on the morning of Dec. 5 in room 12 of Ventura County Superior Court.

Items may be updated.

