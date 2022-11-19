Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
watchstadium.com
MWFB Week 12 Top Plays
Top plays from Week 12 of the 2022 MW football season featuring Boise State, Utah State and Fresno State. Presented by TicketSmarter.
mwcconnection.com
Chibuzo Agbo Leads Boise State to a Comfortable Win Against Loyola-Chicago
Downtrodden and looking for answers after being handled by Charlotte, Boise State adjusted the starting lineup by inserting Naje Smith in for Lukas Milner. Smith is an energy guy that can jumpstart the Broncos. However, one man transformed the look of this offense. Mr. Chibuzo Agbo. Key Team Stats of...
mwcconnection.com
Mountaintop View 11-21-22. Bronco nail-biter, Warriors & Falcons claim trophies, MWC title game set.
It’s Monday and we are back at it. Fresh off a weekend filled with Mountain West games, we recap the action here. Through it all, we are bringing you coverage of both this past week as well as getting you ready for the upcoming weekend. Check out our original coverage and what we can find from the world wide web below.
Post Register
Boise State wins Mountain West Mountain Division
LARAMIE, Wyoming (CBS2) — J.L. Skinner locked in. After making an interception he likely thought would be game-clinching, he was back on the field again. He dropped back into coverage, followed the receiver, and then let the ball fly into his hands. Skinner picked off Wyoming's quarterback for the...
wrrnetwork.com
Cowboy Comeback Ended with Interception in Boise’s End Zone
Bohl: “I want to be clear on this. I gave the green light on that play.”. Saturday night’s final home game of the 2022 season for Wyoming saw the Cowboys do what they’ve done throughout the season — fight to the very end. But for the first time this year, Wyoming lost a game decided by one score as Boise State held off the Cowboys for a 20-17 road victory in Laramie. Wyoming is now 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play. Boise State improved to 8-3 and 7-0 in conference play and clinched the Mountain Division title.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
KTVB
Boise State's Andy Avalos: 'Can you believe that just happened?'
Following Saturday's win, Avalos said "there is obviously a lot of things to clean up." Avalos also discussed the crazy ending and next week's mentality.
Middleton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters
The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
Vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students
BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered. Thursday's community event will be at the B Plaza on the south side of the Administration Building,...
Idaho Fish & Game release steelhead in the Boise River for anglers
Idaho Fish and Game released 125 steelhead in five different locations in the Boise River, it's something they have done every year except one since 1997.
Marvelous Drive-Thru Christmas Display Made With 1 Million Lights Opens in Boise
When it comes to professional Christmas lights displays in Idaho, we’re hardly lacking. From the 250 foot long light tunnel at Scentsy Commons to the dancing penguins at Winter Spirit in Lewiston, Idahoans have a lot of options when it comes to looking at Christmas lights. Those displays are...
Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend
Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
“Amazing Personal Assistant Needed For Recovering CEO!” In Boise On Craigslist
I'm not looking for a new job and the needs to be known before getting into this job posting that's on Craigslist. I was doing my daily Reddit scroll when I discovered that someone had shared a link to a Craigslist post in the Jobs section that read "I love checking the CL job ads because I find treasures like this" and I had to click.
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Construction on Highway 55 pauses for winter
SMITHS FERRY – Construction on State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, 46 miles north of Boise, has reached a major milestone as construction work pauses for the winter season. Road paving and major slope excavation are now complete with two lanes open for travel. In fall 2020, the Idaho...
