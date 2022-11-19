ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

watchstadium.com

MWFB Week 12 Top Plays

Top plays from Week 12 of the 2022 MW football season featuring Boise State, Utah State and Fresno State. Presented by TicketSmarter.
mwcconnection.com

Chibuzo Agbo Leads Boise State to a Comfortable Win Against Loyola-Chicago

Downtrodden and looking for answers after being handled by Charlotte, Boise State adjusted the starting lineup by inserting Naje Smith in for Lukas Milner. Smith is an energy guy that can jumpstart the Broncos. However, one man transformed the look of this offense. Mr. Chibuzo Agbo. Key Team Stats of...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise State wins Mountain West Mountain Division

LARAMIE, Wyoming (CBS2) — J.L. Skinner locked in. After making an interception he likely thought would be game-clinching, he was back on the field again. He dropped back into coverage, followed the receiver, and then let the ball fly into his hands. Skinner picked off Wyoming's quarterback for the...
BOISE, ID
wrrnetwork.com

Cowboy Comeback Ended with Interception in Boise’s End Zone

Bohl: “I want to be clear on this. I gave the green light on that play.”. Saturday night’s final home game of the 2022 season for Wyoming saw the Cowboys do what they’ve done throughout the season — fight to the very end. But for the first time this year, Wyoming lost a game decided by one score as Boise State held off the Cowboys for a 20-17 road victory in Laramie. Wyoming is now 7-4 overall and 5-2 in Mountain West play. Boise State improved to 8-3 and 7-0 in conference play and clinched the Mountain Division title.
LARAMIE, WY
Idaho State Journal

The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID
High School Football PRO

Middleton, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sugar-Salem High School football team will have a game with Homedale High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
MIDDLETON, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Popular Boise Radio Host To Be Honored By Idaho Broadcasters

The History of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation will hold a luncheon honoring KIDO Talk Radio's Kevin Miller Friday in Boise at Smokey Mountain Pizza from 11:30 am-1:30pm. Mr. Miller, a NAB Marconi Award Winner (2014) and four-time finalist, has hosted his morning talk show on KIDO Talk Radio for over thirteen years. He was recently in New York at the NAB Awards Ceremony honoring local broadcasters from across the country at the Javits Center.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Vigil in Boise honors University of Idaho students

BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Students of Boise State University plan to hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered. Thursday's community event will be at the B Plaza on the south side of the Administration Building,...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Construction on Highway 55 pauses for winter

SMITHS FERRY – Construction on State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry, 46 miles north of Boise, has reached a major milestone as construction work pauses for the winter season. Road paving and major slope excavation are now complete with two lanes open for travel. In fall 2020, the Idaho...
BOISE, ID

