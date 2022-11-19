ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Officer's nose broken in assault in El Paso's Cincinnati Entertainment District

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 2 days ago
A police officer’s nose was broken early Friday morning during a call to the Cincinnati Entertainment District.

Two officers who responded to a fight/shots fired call at 2 a.m. at the College Dropout bar, 207 Cincinnati Ave., were assaulted, police said in a news release.

The officers from the Westside Command were attacked when they tried to detain an individual believed to have been involved in the incident reported in the call, police said.

The other officer sustained minor injuries.

Kyle Demetrius Ellison, 24, was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer, with a bond of $10,000, and assault on a peace officer, with bond set at $5,000.

Jail records show he still was being held Friday evening.

No victims related to the shots fired call were located.

