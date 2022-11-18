ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Why They Moved the Buffalo Bills Football Game to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants). Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday. Drone video of the snow at Hallmark Stadium during a break in the snowfall. The National Guard has been activated to assist residents of the Buffalo area.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

TE David Njoku: 'I got no sympathy for us' after 3-7 start

The Cleveland Browns have not had the season they imagined, with their latest loss coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. If anyone inside Berea is looking for comfort after a 3-7 start, however, they will not find it from tight end David Njoku. Asked about the slow start, Njoku kept it completely honest, responding, “No one got us here in this position but ourselves… I got no sympathy for us… we just got to work our way out of this hole.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
BUFFALO, NY
Cleveland.com

Will Kevin Stefanski see Browns fans in Detroit? He doesn’t know: Browns takeaways

BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”
CLEVELAND, OH
WGRZ TV

Bills, Browns ready to meet in Detroit due to record snowstorm

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will play in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to a record-breaking snowstorm that blew through Western New York. The 6-3 Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns star Myles Garrett breaks silence on who favors Bills game being moved to Detroit

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the NFL’s decision to move Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns to Detroit due to adverse weather conditions in Western New York. There have been more than a few snow games through the years, but the magnitude of the current snowstorm has left the league with no other option but to change venues for the Week 11 matchup.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Bills’ plane has landed in Detroit

The Bills have made it to Detroit. Amid a historic snowstorm in Buffalo, Sunday’s Browns-Bills game was moved to Ford Field, home of the Lions. But finding a new venue for the game wasn’t the end of the concerns, as the snow situation in Buffalo is so severe that there were questions about whether the Bills would be able to get out of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

