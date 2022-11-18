Read full article on original website
WXYZ
Dan Campbell doesn't see Bills gaining advantage with back-to-back Detroit games
(WXYZ) — Lions head coach Dan Campbell downplayed the notion of the Buffalo Bills gaining an advantage by playing back-to-back games in Detroit. "I don’t think so," Campbell said Friday. "I don’t see that." "Our scouting department, they won’t have to go far. That helps, that helps....
Bills Mafia, Buffalo fans notorious for wild behavior, set up camp in Detroit
Maxwell White was initiated into the mafia Sunday morning — the Bills Mafia, that is. All the 18-year-old Buffalo Bills fan had to do was jump from a pickup truck onto a plastic table and smash it. "We thought about bringing lighter fluid to light it on fire, but...
Sporting News
Did the Bills make it to Detroit? Bills Mafia shoveling snow, helping Buffalo reach Browns game
The snow in Buffalo has caused major issues not just for the city hosting the Bills vs. Browns game, but even just getting to the airport. The airport was closed for some time on Saturday, and major snowfall in the roads provided challenges for residents to even leave their homes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit
DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
Buffalo Vs. Browns at Detroit: 'Bills Mafia' Taking Over Ford Field?
Recent reports state that Sunday's neutral-site game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns could still see the Bills Mafia take over Ford Field.
Bills Mafia (legitimately) helped their team snap losing streak in Detroit
Coming off of two tough losses in a row, the Buffalo Bills knew they needed a bounce-back game vs. the Cleveland Browns to right the ship. Thanks to a well documented lake-effect snowstorm in Buffalo, the Bills (7-3) were forced to play that game on a neutral field in Detroit.
WOOD
Why They Moved the Buffalo Bills Football Game to Detroit
The Buffalo Bills home game against Cleveland has been moved to Detroit (the Lions are on the road this week against the NY Giants). Here’s a pic. of the snow Friday at Highmark Stadium at Orchard Park NY near Buffalo. Check out the video that the Bills posted. BTW if you haven’t see it – pretty amazing end to the Bills/Vikings game last Sunday. Drone video of the snow at Hallmark Stadium during a break in the snowfall. The National Guard has been activated to assist residents of the Buffalo area.
Bills dig themselves out of snow to make trip to Detroit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills executives Ron Raccuia and Derek Boyko weren’t going to let a little — actually, a lot — of snow stop them from picking up left tackle Dion Dawkins on Saturday morning. When their vehicle couldn’t get any further...
How Ford Field went from indoor carnival to football field for Browns-Bills
An indoor carnival was taking place at Ford Field in Detroit … until the NFL needed the venue because a snowstorm forced the Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game to Motown. The challenge became dismantling the amusement rides, all that went along with it, and getting the floor ready for an NFL game that wasn’t scheduled.
TE David Njoku: 'I got no sympathy for us' after 3-7 start
The Cleveland Browns have not had the season they imagined, with their latest loss coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. If anyone inside Berea is looking for comfort after a 3-7 start, however, they will not find it from tight end David Njoku. Asked about the slow start, Njoku kept it completely honest, responding, “No one got us here in this position but ourselves… I got no sympathy for us… we just got to work our way out of this hole.”
Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit
The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
Will Kevin Stefanski see Browns fans in Detroit? He doesn’t know: Browns takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski would love to see a sea of orange and brown at Ford Field in Detroit for the relocated Bills game, but he doesn’t know what to expect. “I am as curious as anybody about what that’s going to look like, who’s going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week. I don’t know (what it will look like). I think we have to get there on Sunday and see what it looks like. Obviously, I would like as many people in brown and orange as we can get, but I’m as curious as anybody to see exactly how many people are in there.”
Bills escape snowy Buffalo, arrive in Detroit to face Browns
The Buffalo Bills made it out of wintry conditions that included more than 6 feet of snow and arrived in
Bills vs. Browns: Halftime Thoughts From Detroit
The Buffalo Bills have struggled to gain offensive traction as they sublet Ford Field from the Detroit Lions.
NBC Sports
Playing in Detroit will be much less of a disruption for the Browns than for the Bills
After the NFL moved Sunday’s Browns-Bills game from snow-covered Buffalo to a covered playing surface in Detroit, some Browns fans cried foul. A kooky conspiracy theory emerged that the NFL wanted to help the Bills end their two-game losing streak, by shifting the contest from conditions that could have helped the Browns.
WGRZ TV
Bills, Browns ready to meet in Detroit due to record snowstorm
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns will play in Detroit on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. due to a record-breaking snowstorm that blew through Western New York. The 6-3 Bills are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to the New York Jets...
Yardbarker
Buffalo Watch: Bills Mafia Helping Dawson Knox & Teammates Travel Through Blizzard
The Buffalo Bills are facing an unprecedented blizzard in Western New York ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Cleveland Browns in Detroit at Ford Field. The Bills are still scheduled to fly out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, though this will be easier said than done.
Browns star Myles Garrett breaks silence on who favors Bills game being moved to Detroit
There has been a lot of talk surrounding the NFL’s decision to move Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns to Detroit due to adverse weather conditions in Western New York. There have been more than a few snow games through the years, but the magnitude of the current snowstorm has left the league with no other option but to change venues for the Week 11 matchup.
NBC Sports
Bills’ plane has landed in Detroit
The Bills have made it to Detroit. Amid a historic snowstorm in Buffalo, Sunday’s Browns-Bills game was moved to Ford Field, home of the Lions. But finding a new venue for the game wasn’t the end of the concerns, as the snow situation in Buffalo is so severe that there were questions about whether the Bills would be able to get out of Buffalo.
