Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Minnesota witness at Bayport reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering over the Stillwater state prison facility that appeared to be tapping into the prison’s power source at about 1 a.m. on February 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kelo.com
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
KELOLAND TV
Pet killed in Sioux Falls garage fire Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on 14th street and McKnelley Avenue Sunday afternoon. The department said in a press release that they received reports of a garage fully engulfed around 2 p.m. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the garage as...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls man found guilty of firearm and drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm and intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, 35-year-old Mark James Olson, previously convicted of a felony, was found to have a loaded semi-automatic handgun. He was also in possession of five grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The firearm charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the drug charge five to 40 years. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service until sentencing.
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
KELOLAND TV
Boulders barrel into Black Hills home
BLACK HILLS, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a rock slide in the Black Hills last week. The Johnson Siding Volunteer Fire Department says it happened in Dark Canyon Thursday night. Several boulders hit a home in the area. In the video above you can see some...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
KELOLAND TV
‘Sealey’s Legacy’: A Sioux Falls family’s adoption story of 2 special needs kids from Ukraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — November is National Adoption Month, and a Sioux Falls family is celebrating an adoption anniversary from just over four years ago. Randall and Jenny Pohl have always been big advocates of adoption. Jenny worked closely with “Reece’s Rainbow,” an organization that connects families with orphans worldwide that have special needs. Randall is 67 and Jenny is 58.
sdstandardnow.com
West river petition drive to get abortion rights on South Dakota’s 2024 ballot began yesterday in Rapid City.
I had a chance to meet with Pam Cole of Dakotans for Health in Rapid City yesterday. We were at the opening event for a west river petition drive to get abortion rights in South Dakota on the 2024 ballot. She was joined by volunteers Brandon Geck , Adam Weiland and McKenzie Merchant with Sisters United.
Rare Minnesota McDonald’s Is One of Only 13 in the Country
McDonald's are sort of uniform now, right? They are basically all exactly the same and you can expect the same thing at every single one. McNuggets, Big Macs, French Fries, and their ice cream machine is broken when all you want is a sundae or a shake. Some McDonald's though...
dakotanewsnow.com
Lifelong friends host benefit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Amber Butler has struggled with diabetes for years. Recently it had caused other health concerns like an infection in her leg. She was with lifelong friends when she began to notice something was off. “We were actually on a girl’s trip when I got...
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
WIBW
South Dakota driver hospitalized after hitting deer on I-70
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from South Dakota was sent to the hospital after he hit a deer on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:40 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 168.2 on northbound I-70 near Topeka.
KELOLAND TV
Work to begin on restoring 150-year-old covered wagon
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Thanks to the help of donations, a piece of South Dakota history will now be restored. This covered wagon is on the move once again. “I would say it’s been in that spot for a few decades,” director of Lake County Museum, Julie Breu said.
kotatv.com
KOTA Feeding South Dakota
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track. 10p newscast recordings.
Iowa, South Dakota Hospitals among the Most Unsafe in America
Hospitals in Iowa and South Dakota did not make the grade when it comes to being among the safest in America. The new rankings from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade show that hospitals in the Hawkeye State and Mount Rushmore State are among the ten unsafest in the country. Iowa...
KELOLAND TV
Back behind bars; pursuit in SF; reward leads to arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Thursday, Nov. 17. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On the Go. A Sioux Falls man – who accidentally killed a man with an AK-47 – is back behind bars. A man wanted for...
KELOLAND TV
Lots people on the road for Thanksgiving this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people might be choosing to avoid the traffic this year and stay home for Thanksgiving for various reasons. “Traveling is getting expensive, gas is getting pretty high right now,” Steven Blair from Sioux Falls said. “Mostly everybody is going to travel to...
KELOLAND TV
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
sdpb.org
Man charged with leading South Dakota drug ring sentenced to 30 years
A man who admitted to leading a South Dakota drug ring will spend 30 years in prison. Christopher Daniels of Trent was sentenced Thursday. He pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges back in July. Daniels worked with about a dozen people to sell methamphetamine in Sioux Falls and...
