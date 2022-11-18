Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, FDOT has announced that there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ending at 12 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.

