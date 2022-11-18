ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niceville, FL

Comments / 4

Guest
23h ago

There was nothing amusing about shooting anything at children. Put his punk miscreant self in jail with the big boys. He will quickly learn what a frightened child feels like!

Joselyn
2d ago

Put him away for LIFE! Then go after the parents that forgot to teach their brat right from wrong!

Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Deputies: Stabbing under investigation in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office, a stabbing is under investigation in Pace Saturday afternoon. A call was made about the incident around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Pontiz Parkway and McLain Lane near Conner Court. At this time, no further details...
PACE, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Milton woman arrested for stabbing 1 person in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman for a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon in Pace. 32-year-old Monique Garner, of Milton, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with assault - battery. According to...
MILTON, FL
wtvy.com

UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released

UPDATE (5:35am) - Overnight, the Dothan Police Department released new details of two women found shot dead in a city residence. The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean, and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. Dothan Police say they are both from Dothan. Police say neither lived at...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 20-26

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa and Walton County Traffic Advisory for Thanksgiving Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In preparation for the Thanksgiving Day holiday weekend, FDOT has announced that there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on major state roads beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ending at 12 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 17, 2022

Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Arnold, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Miller, 35, Satsuma, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor Edge, 31, Sneads, Florida: Violation of...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

Death penalty hearing held for Matthew Caylor

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After more than a decade in prison, Matthew Caylor’s future is still in question. On Friday, Caylor had his second death penalty hearing.  In July 2008 Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson at the Value Lodge Hotel in Panama City. Her mother reported her missing and two days later, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Male victim hospitalized after shooting on Michigan Avenue in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A male victim was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Michigan Avenue Thursday night. The shooting happened near the 800 block of Michigan Avenue at around 6:38 p.m. Escambia County deputies responded to Boswell Road where they located the victim with a gunshot wound.
wtvy.com

Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills. On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.
DOTHAN, AL

