The Woodlands, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hellowoodlands.com

Habitat for Heroes Soiree Raises $100K for Veterans Homes

CONROE, TX – Momentum Title hosted their 5th Annual Habitat for Heroes Soiree in support of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) on November 7. The evening raised $100,000 to fund veteran home builds, home repairs, and community outreach. During the event, Momentum Title presented Jennifer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season

With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening

On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22

IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
thscougarclaw.com

Holiday Parade takes over Main Street tomorrow

Are you excited for the holidays? Tomball is having their 57th annual holiday parade this on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at noon. The parade will run down Main Street from Elm St. to Buvinghausen. This will be a moving event, so you can find any spot open with free parking.
TOMBALL, TX
papercitymag.com

H-E-B’s Scott McClelland Looks Ahead to His Grocery Retirement and Sets a Brighter Bites Path Forward

Dr. Shreela Sharma, Lisa Helfman, Scott McClelland, Derek Shore at the Brighter Bites 10th anniversary gala. (Photo by Johnny Than) PC Moment: Brighter Bites board member and face of H-E-B Scott McClelland, who officially retires from the grocery scene at the end of this year, revealed in a fireside chat with Derek Shore, host of KPRC’s Houston Life and dinner emcee, his continuing support for the Houston community and his plans for what’s next.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Plans to expand Katy Court development stalled for 4th time

Proposed rezoning would add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court mixed-use development, but developers said the size may change due to high costs to build. (Courtesy City of Katy) For the first time since the item appeared on the Katy City Council agenda on Sept. 26, developers for Katy Court spoke to delays that have paused the rezoning of 189.5 acres of single-family residential land to part of the planned development district, or PDD.
Community Impact Houston

Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter

Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
PORTER, TX

