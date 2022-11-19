Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Related
hellowoodlands.com
Habitat for Heroes Soiree Raises $100K for Veterans Homes
CONROE, TX – Momentum Title hosted their 5th Annual Habitat for Heroes Soiree in support of Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TX (Habitat MCTX) on November 7. The evening raised $100,000 to fund veteran home builds, home repairs, and community outreach. During the event, Momentum Title presented Jennifer...
hellowoodlands.com
Memorial Hermann’s In the Pink of Health Luncheon Returns in Person for a Successful Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX – After two years of not being able to meet in person, more than 800 guests gathered for Memorial Hermann’s In the Pink of Health luncheon at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott to raise awareness and money to fight breast and ovarian cancer. In 2020, the...
Additional tenants to follow H-E-B's November opening in Magnolia Place
The long-awaited H-E-B opened early Nov. 2 to hundreds of shoppers in the city of Magnolia. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) H-E-B opened Nov. 2 at FM 1488 and Spur 149, ending an eight-year journey to bring the grocer—along with hundreds of jobs and new sales tax revenue—to the city.
myfoxzone.com
Free Thanksgiving meals given to thousands of Houston families ahead of the holiday
HOUSTON — Several organizations came together for a Thanksgiving food distribution Saturday. The drive-thru event hosted by Bread of Life, Inc. served thousands of families in need. “We’re expecting upwards of 6,000 to 7,000 people, which is about 400 to 600 cars," said Sarah Simmons with Bread of Life,...
Fort Bend Star
New editor asks your help in covering Fort Bend County, a diverse, burgeoning place
Greetings! My name is Ken Fountain, and I'm the new Managing Editor of the Fort Bend Star, your home for local news. I'm honored to have been chosen for this role and to begin working with a great team, some of whom I've worked with before. A little bit about...
KHOU
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
Pastor Jaime Garcia believes he was being watched and followed as he left Chase Bank on the North Loop. The theft was captured on a camera at a nearby Home Depot.
See which local organizations are hosting food drives, distribution events this holiday season
With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston and Montrose are hosting food drives and distribution events in the coming days and weeks. (Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels) With Thanksgiving coming up Nov. 24 and other seasonal holidays following, several local organizations in Houston...
hellowoodlands.com
Township and EDZ Boards hold joint meeting on The Woodlands Mall Economic Development Project
The Boards of Directors of The Woodlands Township and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone (EDZ) held a joint Special Board Meeting on November 16, 2022, at 4 p.m. at The Woodlands Township’s office. View the video, agenda, and presentation from the Special Board meeting on The Woodlands Township...
hellowoodlands.com
Chambers Creek introduces new 55+ Community in Willis at Grand Opening
On Saturday, November 12, 2022, Chambers Creek invited the community to attend their Grand Opening to view the new 55+ Community in Willis, Texas and enjoy an afternoon of activities and tours. View photos from the Grand Opening on the Hello Woodlands Facebook page and on Instagram:. The Chambers Creek...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/17/22
IN SHELTER – A375853. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. NEUTERED MALE – 2 BLACK / WHITE PIT BULL / LABRADOR RETR. This animal…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-17-22/
thscougarclaw.com
Holiday Parade takes over Main Street tomorrow
Are you excited for the holidays? Tomball is having their 57th annual holiday parade this on Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at noon. The parade will run down Main Street from Elm St. to Buvinghausen. This will be a moving event, so you can find any spot open with free parking.
New American Deli brings classic comfort food to Cullen Crossing
The new American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. The restaurant brings a diverse menu, including wings, chicken, burgers, sub sandwiches, fried rice and more. 832-767-3986. www.americandeli.com.
papercitymag.com
H-E-B’s Scott McClelland Looks Ahead to His Grocery Retirement and Sets a Brighter Bites Path Forward
Dr. Shreela Sharma, Lisa Helfman, Scott McClelland, Derek Shore at the Brighter Bites 10th anniversary gala. (Photo by Johnny Than) PC Moment: Brighter Bites board member and face of H-E-B Scott McClelland, who officially retires from the grocery scene at the end of this year, revealed in a fireside chat with Derek Shore, host of KPRC’s Houston Life and dinner emcee, his continuing support for the Houston community and his plans for what’s next.
Hobby Airport worker wore reflective gear when Republic Waste Services truck hit her, mom says
The 27-year-old victim's family wants Republic Waste Services of Texas to make changes after one of its 50,000-pound trash trucks hit their loved one.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
Family of missing 26-year-old last seen in the Heights obtains tip on potential sighting in downtown
'They are extremely important,' Mark Edwards with Texas EquuSearch said. Edwards said people have been located because of information like this after seeing a report or a flyer.
Plans to expand Katy Court development stalled for 4th time
Proposed rezoning would add 189.5 acres to the Katy Court mixed-use development, but developers said the size may change due to high costs to build. (Courtesy City of Katy) For the first time since the item appeared on the Katy City Council agenda on Sept. 26, developers for Katy Court spoke to delays that have paused the rezoning of 189.5 acres of single-family residential land to part of the planned development district, or PDD.
Intense apartment fire affects multiple units in north Harris County, officials say
Video shows the flames ripping across the roof of the building. Fire department officials said about 16 units were damaged in the blaze.
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrates Nov. 17 grand opening in Porter
Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. (Courtesy Highland Pines Golf Club) Highland Pines Golf Club celebrated its grand opening in Porter Nov. 17. Located at 6700 Highland Pines Drive, the golf club features 18 holes along the banks of the San Jacinto River that wind through the basin, giving golfers views of lakes, meadows and valleys. Additionally, the golf course features fairways, roughs and greens made of zoysia grass. 346-471-2900. www.golfhighlandpines.com.
Texas EquuSearch's probe into missing 2-year-old from Pasadena reaches bayou behind Memorial Park
HPD found out about little Nadia Lee's disappearance a month ago as they investigated her mother's death that is allegedly at the hands of her 26-year-old father in Clear Lake.
Comments / 0