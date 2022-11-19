Oklahoma lawyers team up to give away thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahomans are thankful for the giving spirit of some local attorneys. Because of their generous, joint effort, thousands of families won’t have to buy the main course of their thanksgiving meal.

“It’s the 13th year that we’ve come together for the community to give hamburgers and hot dogs and turkeys to those that maybe have a little bit less than we do,” said Noble McIntyre.

Thanks to the combined effort of McIntyre Law, the Oklahoma Association for Justice, Lawyers Fighting Hunger, and more than 100 Oklahoma trial lawyers and law firms, the 13th Annual Lawyers turkey giveaway provides a free turkey to families in need at three different sites across the state.

One of the areas was Southern Hills Baptist Church. Around 5 a.m. On Friday, hundreds of Oklahomans lined the church’s parking lot to receive their free turkey.

More than 2,300 were up for grabs. The event was a sigh of relief for grandmother Robin Humistom.

“We’re helping and raising our grandkids one 20 and one’s eight,” said Humistom. “They lost their mom when they were 18 and six. But every little bit helps.”

⏩ Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

The “Lawyers Fighting Hunger” giveaway is even more important to families like Humistom’s. Inflation is making a traditional turkey meal more expensive.

“The cost of turkeys two years ago was $0.99 a pound wholesale this year it’s a $1.48,” said McIntyre. “So the need is real.”

Oklahoma trial lawyers outdid themselves again this year– pooling together $115,000 for supplies. They’ve raised over one million dollars since their first event over a decade ago.

“People talking to us, being considerate, building up your faith, and letting you know there are people out there [who] care,” said Humistom.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.