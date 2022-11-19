Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton Says Guests Told Her That Her Three-Day Wedding Was the 'Best They've Ever Attended'
You can always count on Paris Hilton to host an extravagant affair. The This Is Paris podcast host, 41, is opening up to PEOPLE about her three-day wedding celebrations, which took place in November 2021, and how guests in attendance told her that her nuptials to Carter Reum went above and beyond their sky-high expectations.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet
Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
Kylie Jenner criticized for saying she is ‘naturally’ gorgeous without makeup
Kylie Jenner is facing criticism after sharing a short clip on Instagram stories. The reality star revealed to her fans and followers that she doesn’t “need much” makeup because she is actually “naturally” gorgeous. The 25-year-old businesswoman was glammed up in a natural look, showing...
Bradley Cooper Smiles as He Steps Out with Irina Shayk in New York City
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are continuing to spend time together in the Big Apple. One week after the former couple was spotted taking their dogs for a walk in New York City and showing PDA, they were photographed again side by side. While Cooper, 47, and Shayk, 36, kept...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Strapless Blue Latex Dress To Debut Long Hair Makeover At ‘The Menu’ Premiere
Anya Taylor-Joy looked absolutely breathtaking at the Wednesday, Nov. 9 London premiere of her upcoming horror film, The Menu. The 26-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress donned a bright blue Alexander McQueen latex dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetric fit-and-flare design. As seen in the below photo, Anya debuted a new and very lengthy hair look, which cascaded beautifully down her right side, complimenting the longer side of her dress.
Paris Hilton Stuns In Pink Catsuit As She Celebrates Metaverse Venture With Carter Reum: Photos
Paris Hilton, 41, and Carter Reum, 41, turned heads at the launch party for her virtual realm, Paris World, on Friday night. The socialite and her husband were also celebrating one-year of marriage during the event, which took place in Santa Monica, CA. She rocked a bright pink catsuit that included sequins and the word “SLIVING” in black letters all over it as well as matching heels and pink-framed sunglasses.
Details on Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress from Michael Boulos nuptials
From the White House to the white dress. On Saturday, Tiffany Trump tied the knot with longtime love Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., despite the threat of Hurricane Nicole bearing down on their over-the-top festivities. The storm didn’t stop the former first daughter from walking down the...
Kim Kardashian Says Ripley's Was Not Going to Lend Her Marilyn Monroe Dress 'Until Kris Jenner Called'
During the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about how she attend the 2022 Met Gala in an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. As Kim revealed, she only got to wear it because of her mother's persuasiveness.
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker for Making Life 'More Enjoyable' amid Stressful Met Gala Moment
Travis Barker helps put now-wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker at ease — no matter how stressful the circumstance. In PEOPLE' exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the couple makes their way to the 2022 Met Gala in New York City. But on the car ride over, the...
Paris Hilton And Husband Celebrate First Anniversary With Star-Studded Bash
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in style last night (November 11). The couple held a star-studded party at the Santa Monica Pier. The guest list included Rebel Wilson and her partner Romona Agruma, Zedd, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Kathy Hilton, Casey Affleck and more.
Elle
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Sexy Jessie From 'Toy Story' Costume
The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians - Official Season 2 Trailer (Hulu) The Kardashians and Jenners love to make a big deal out of Halloween, and Kendall finally posted her 2022 entry to the genre on Instagram. The model dressed up as the Toy Story character Jessie, a spunky cowgirl with red hair, which Kendall wore a braided red wig to emulate. The costume deviated from the original a bit and got pretty sexy.
Kendall Jenner Goes Full Ali MacGraw in ’70s-Inspired Denim
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head to toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favor vintage fashions, as well.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
Lori Harvey Is Our Style Muse In Chanel
Lori Harvey was spotted out in a Chanel ensemble that we love!
Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses
No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
Selena Gomez Rocked A Striped Sweater With Jeans While Out In NYC & You Can Shop Her Fall Top For Under $170
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here. Selena Gomez just showed us what our go-to fall outfit will be and the best part is, you can shop her cozy sweater for under $200. The 30-year-old was out to eat at Carbone in NYC on Oct. 19, when she rocked a baggy, black and white turtleneck sweater with light-wash jeans.
Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates His Grammy Nomination With Megan Fox in Studded Suit & Platform Sneakers
Machine Gun Kelly suited up while receiving his first-ever Grammy Award nomination. The star is officially a nominee for the 2022 ceremony’s Best Rock Album award, for his record “Mainstream Sellout.” Kelly shared snapshots of his attire worn when receiving the nomination, composed of a black pinstriped suit. The blazer featured silver spike accents and distressed fraying, while the trousers featured asymmetric silver zippers. Styled sans shirt by Kelly’s longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, the ensemble was paired with a silver chain necklace and bracelets, pearl-studded huggie earrings and a bright yellow manicure. Megan Fox was also on-site for the special moment —...
