Human Bean coffee shop opens location on Platte Avenue

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new location of the popular Human Bean coffee shop will open on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs.

The new location, located at 2900 East Platte Avenue next to Fargo’s Pizza, is inviting customers to visit and get a taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.

“We’ve got an excited team who have been training and preparing for this grand opening,” said local owners Stanley Kelley and Aaron and Callie Claborn. “They’re ready to start sharing the energy here, and serve the friendly faces who come through our second drive-thru location in Colorado Springs.”

The Human Bean coffee company has grown from a single location in southern Oregon to a nationwide brand over the last 24 years. Drive-thru stands throughout the U.S. are primarily owned and operated by individual franchisees who have a passion for bringing “coffee with a smile” to their communities.

Customers can also participate in several fundraising events throughout the year, including the brand-wide Coffee for a Cure day in October and Mochas for Men in June. All of The Human Bean drive-thrus participate in the fundraisers each year, and collectively raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer prevention and treatment.

All of the money raised by the drive-thru locations will stay in the community and be given to a local organization of the staff’s choosing.

The Human Bean opens to serve customers every morning at 5 a.m.

