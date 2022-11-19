Read full article on original website
Related
Mandy Moore praised for posting intimate photos after baby’s birth
Fans praised Mandy Moore for sharing intimate photos from her newborn baby’s birth last month. In one of the snapshots, her baby boy, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was still covered in amniotic fluid as the “This Is Us” star held him against her chest with a big smile on her face. “One month with our Ozzie. I’m still able to access everything about that moment, which simultaneously feels like one second ago and also unimaginable to fathom life before,” Moore captioned the Instagram post Thursday. She also thanked the health workers who helped to deliver her baby as well as their doula “for...
Rebel Wilson Welcomed A Baby Girl & Cleared Up Her Relationship Status With Her Partner
Rebel Wilson shared a special announcement with her fans on Monday after also clearing up speculation about her relationship over the weekend. On Monday, the Australian actress posted a picture on Instagram, writing that she had welcomed a baby girl. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child,...
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Kate Mara Announces Baby Boy’s Arrival, Welcomes 2nd Child With Husband Jamie Bell: See Photo
Congrats! Kate Mara has welcomed her second child with Jamie Bell. “Had a baby a week ago,” Mara, 39, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 17. “Here are his feet 🧡.”. The New York native shared a glimpse at her and 36-year-old husband Bell’s second child, revealing...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Shares Cryptic Quote to ‘Speak Up’ After Ex Jaylan’s House Drama Surfaced
Reflecting? Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories after her ex-fiancé Jaylan Mobley’s house drama made headlines. “People who get mad when you speak up are the ones who benefited most when you stayed quiet,” the message read, which Leah, 30, posted on Saturday, November 5.
The Hollywood Gossip
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino Reveal Gender of Baby #2: Which Type of Situation Will It Be?
Mike and Lauren Sorrentino have some very exciting news to share. On Wednesday, the Jersey Shore cast member and his wife confirmed that they are expecting a baby in January — and also confirmed whether it will be a boy or a girl. Are you ready to find out?
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump At 20 Weeks In New Selfies
Mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco is halfway there! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, marked the midpoint of her pregnancy by sharing cute baby bump selfies to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 15. Kaley, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with Tom Pelphrey, 40, showcased her growing bump in a short-sleeved striped shirt in the first photo. She also rocked black sweatpants and a matching hat as she snapped the mirror selfie inside her home. “Halfway,” Kaley wrote on the photo, before tagging her actor boyfriend.
Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Shares Her Daughters' Sweet Bug-Themed Halloween Costumes
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt share daughters Eloise, 5 months, and Lyla, 2 Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt stuck to a sweet theme for her first Halloween as a mom of two. The children's book author — who shares daughters Eloise Christina, 5 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, with husband Chris Pratt — shared an Instagram post Tuesday with scenes from her Halloween with her girls. In one photo, Lyla can be seen from behind wearing big butterfly wings, an all-black outfit and her hair in pigtails. Another shows Eloise from the neck down,...
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes’ Baby Girl’s Nursery: See Photos
Nesting for her baby girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone — who is expecting with husband Patrick Mendes — gave fans a tour of her daughter’s nursery and it’s adorable. “Baby girl’s room is ready for her,” the Brazil native, 25, shared via...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Bump Album While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: Photos
Coming soon! Kaley Cuoco has given fans glimpses of her pregnancy progress since announcing she and Tom Pelphrey have a baby on the way. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" the Big Bang Theory alum gushed in her October 2022 Instagram reveal, sharing several photos of […]
Popculture
Reality TV Favorite Pregnant With Baby No. 3
Binky Felstead's family of four is about to become a family of five! The former Made in Chelsea star announced Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child, her second child with husband Max Darnton. The soon-to-be parents of three are already mom and dad to son Wolfie, 17 months, and Felstead is also mom to daughter India, 5, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend and former TV co-star Josh "JP" Patterson.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Heidi Montag gives birth to second child with Spencer Pratt
"The Hills" alum Heidi Montag welcomed her second child, son Ryker Pratt, with her husband, Spencer Pratt.
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet New Photo of Daughter True Out for a Walk with Baby Brother
Khloé Kardashian enjoyed a beautiful fall day with her family. On Sunday, the Good American founder shared scenes on her Instagram Story from a day outdoors with her 3-month-old son and daughter True. In a Boomerang post, True can be seen on big sister duty, pushing her baby brother...
Mandy Moore praised for sharing realistic photos from son’s ‘transcendent’ birth
Mandy Moore has been praised for normalising the realities of having a baby after she shared intimate photos from her son’s birth.The 38-year-old actor and singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the moment her second child, Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, was born on 10 October. In the first image, Moore cradles her newborn son on her chest just moments after giving birth. The This Is Us alum is seen beaming from sheer joy, while Ozzie was still covered in amniotic fluid.“One month with our Ozzie,” she captioned the post. “I’m still able to access everything about...
ETOnline.com
Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Jamie Bell
Kate Mara is a mom of two! The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's given birth to her and her husband Jamie Bell's second child, a baby boy. Mara and Bell are already parents to a daughter, whom they welcomed in 2019. Bell, 36, also shares a 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex, Evan Rachel Wood.
Comments / 0