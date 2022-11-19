Detectives Investigating Friday Afternoon Shooting and Car Crash in Laurelhurst Neighborhood.

Police arrested two people after a woman called 911 and reported they had just pointed a gun at her in the 4700 block of Ravenna Avenue North around 2 pm Friday.

Police arrived in the area within moments and spotted a grey Toyota sedan fleeing the area. Officers briefly followed the vehicle before it crashed at Northeast 41st Street and Mary Gates Memorial Drive. Three occupants bailed out of the car and fled the crash on foot leaving behind a rifle in the car.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood and arrested two of the suspects and continue to search for a third person.

The victim told officers that this all began as a fight disturbance a few days ago and has continued to escalate resulting in a shot being fired today.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit are taking over the investigation and will work with prosecutors as the case moves forward.