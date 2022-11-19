ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland

HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business plaza that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The battalion chief at the...
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
TOLEDO, OH
presspublications.com

Clark family plans Hometown Family Christmas concerts

The Clark family will be ringing in the holiday season by sharing songs, stories and their love of all things Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Monclova Community Church on the grounds of the Wolcott Heritage Society in Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

War veteran’s family bid him farewell before organ donation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 52-year-old Leonard Tate bid him farewell with an honor walk at St Vincent Medical Center Wednesday. His family says serving was a huge part of his life and he wanted to continue that in death by donating organs, including donating skin grafts to fire victims in Ukraine.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

Staying safe while working, and playing, in the snow | WTOL 11 Weather

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready or not, cold and snowy weather is right around the corner. For some, that means long hours shoveling snow. For others, snowy weather opens the door for fun winter activities. Whether you’re shoveling or exercising this winter, ProMedica cardiologist Dr. Daniel Cassavar says there are things you can do to be safe while working or playing in the snow.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
TOLEDO, OH
extension.org

Growth on tree #816579

Hello: Now that the leaves have fallen saw this growth on the tree (see photos) What is it? Is it hurting the tree? If harmful what should be done? Thank you. I left the box unchecked but please don’t post my name or email. Wood County Ohio. Expert Response.
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy