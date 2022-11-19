Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Local firefighter honored for her work helping shape the future of TFRD
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash. 20-year-old BGSU student Ryan Walker was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver on September 4, 2022. Updated: 15 hours ago. Afternoon sun still won't warm us above freezing, and we're cranking the wind...
WTOL-TV
Lights Before Christmas, Masterworks Chorale dazzle zoo attendees Friday
The Toledo Zoo's "Lights Before Christmas" had its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday night. Before and after, the lines were full of excited happy faces.
WTOL-TV
Toledo celebrates another Lights Before Christmas kick-off with the sights and sounds of the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio — Despite the frigidly cold weather, people of all ages are flocking to the Toledo Zoo for the first evening of a time-honored Toledo tradition: the Lights Before Christmas. Before the sun began to set and crowds were sparse, a few early-bird families got the run of...
13abc.com
“Sock it to the homeless problem” hosted by Toledo Hemp Center and area businesses
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with Ohio and Michigan businesses to host the “sock it to the homeless problem,” sock collection drive. The collection began on Nov. 1, and will continue through the winter with Dec. 18 and Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates.
13abc.com
Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business plaza that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The battalion chief at the...
13abc.com
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
presspublications.com
Clark family plans Hometown Family Christmas concerts
The Clark family will be ringing in the holiday season by sharing songs, stories and their love of all things Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Monclova Community Church on the grounds of the Wolcott Heritage Society in Maumee.
13abc.com
War veteran’s family bid him farewell before organ donation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of 52-year-old Leonard Tate bid him farewell with an honor walk at St Vincent Medical Center Wednesday. His family says serving was a huge part of his life and he wanted to continue that in death by donating organs, including donating skin grafts to fire victims in Ukraine.
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
13abc.com
Local nurse honored for using small gestures to make a big difference for patients
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Our community is full of people who have dedicated their lives to helping others and a group of local frontline heroes is being honored this week. They’ll help light the ProMedica Holiday Tree at Promenade Park on Friday. Kelly Hix is a nurse in Monroe...
WTOL-TV
Night Owl Diner set to open in Toledo Nov. 22
When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. The diner opens on Nov. 22. Its hours of operation will be from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
13abc.com
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
WTOL-TV
Staying safe while working, and playing, in the snow | WTOL 11 Weather
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready or not, cold and snowy weather is right around the corner. For some, that means long hours shoveling snow. For others, snowy weather opens the door for fun winter activities. Whether you’re shoveling or exercising this winter, ProMedica cardiologist Dr. Daniel Cassavar says there are things you can do to be safe while working or playing in the snow.
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Firefighters battling flames at Wyandot County Dairy Farm
WYANDOT—Crawford County Now has learned that responders are actively working a fire at Vandongen Dairy Farm in Wyandot County. Crawford County Now will update this breaking news as new information becomes available.
13abc.com
‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members are mourning the loss of Malinda Moore, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in killed in Toledo last week. According to Toledo Police, 24-year-old Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion in Toledo late Thursday night. Just hours later, police shot and killed Jones.
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
extension.org
Growth on tree #816579
Hello: Now that the leaves have fallen saw this growth on the tree (see photos) What is it? Is it hurting the tree? If harmful what should be done? Thank you. I left the box unchecked but please don’t post my name or email. Wood County Ohio. Expert Response.
13abc.com
South Toledo residents say they are fed up with all the violence in their neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been a violent month so far here in Toledo. We’re just a little over two weeks in and Toledo has already recorded more homicides than it did in the entire month of October. 13abc spoke to some residents of South Toledo, where some...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
