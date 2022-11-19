Read full article on original website
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landingRoger MarshPhoenix, AZ
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Family Owned Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Ticketmaster cancels next round of ticket sales for Taylor Swift's Eras tour
PHOENIX — If you didn't get any presale tickets to Taylor Swift's new tour, the chances of getting tickets now are slim. Ticketmaster canceled Friday's general sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour, which is set to kick off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale next March.
A Very Cory Christmas for 2022
PHOENIX - We're getting ready for Christmas, and we know you are too!. Show off your hard work and post a picture of your decorations! If you'd like to get your house or a house of someone you know featured on FOX 10‘s 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. newscasts, scan the QR code seen in our broadcasts, or click on https://ksaz.fox/verycorychristmas to send photos of the decorations. Then tune in every weekday night to see the Valley’s best lights!
Foreigner announces Farewell tour date at Ak-Chin Pavillion in Phoenix
PHEONIX — British-American rock band Foreigner announced Monday plans to perform in the Valley as part of their Farewell tour. Fans will get the chance to see the creators of “I Want to Know What Love Is,” at Ak-Chin Pavillion on August 20, with special guest Loverboy, event organizers said in a press release.
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
Chill with cats at local café
November 2022 — La Gattara Cat Café & Boutique provides a safe, relaxing space where people can enjoy beverages and snacks in the presence of adorable, adoptable cats with the goal of finding forever homes for its adoptable cats. Alongside its mission to provide safe spaces for cats...
Desert Ridge Marketplace continues to grow this fall
Desert Ridge Marketplace has signed five new tenants that are set to open this fall – just in time for a festive, fun-filled season. The new additions and more on the way, total over 50,000 square feet and a 98% leased shopping center. The lineup includes trendy new eateries, an innovative beauty studio and an exciting new spot to shop.
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Mattel Adventure Park coming to Glendale in 2023
Fans of Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Barbie, and other iconic American toy brands will find plenty of fun and fanfare when Mattel Adventure Park, the first-ever Mattel branded theme park, starts welcoming guests in Glendale, Arizona. The new entertainment destination combines the talents of today’s top names in attractions,...
Before Steven Spielberg was a household name, he was a Phoenician. Clarke Riedy recalls those days
It’s hard to imagine that there’s anyone out there who doesn’t know something about Steven Spielberg — if only through movies like "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "E.T.," "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" and now "The Fabelmans," Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film that focuses in part on the filmmaker’s childhood in the Valley.
Arizona father-son report bright orb object maneuvering overhead and landing
Housing area near Carefree Highway and I-17.Credit: Google. An Arizona witness at Phoenix reported watching a silent, single, bright light that hovered and moved erratically before appearing to land nearby at about 1 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony in Case ID UJ9Y2ERD from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.
Order Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving by Nov. 21
Still need fresh pies for your Thanksgiving feast this week? Now is the time to pre-order your Schnepf Farms pies for Thanksgiving in Queen Creek, as they're busing baking them fresh for pick up this Wednesday, but orders must be completed by Monday, Nov. 21. Carrie Schnepf said they "are...
Talking Stick guest wins $1.3M playing Wheel of Fortune slot machine
On Nov. 11, an anonymous lucky slots player at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale became an instant millionaire, striking it big with a winning pull of $1,316,234.47 on Wheel of Fortune®. “It’s incredibly exciting to give away a jackpot of this size,” said Ramon Martinez, director of public relations...
Christmas at the Princess adds a list of new experiences
Celebrating thirteen years and 65 acres of Arizona holiday magic, the Christmas at the Princess experience is back!
Anonymous player wins $1.3 million at slot machine at Scottsdale’s Talking Stick Resort
PHOENIX — One lucky player can say they’re a millionaire after hitting the best slot machine play of their life at an Arizona casino. The player, who has chosen to stay anonymous, won $1.31 million on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine jackpot at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, the casino announced Friday.
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
Arizona pilot reports nearby bright orb to air traffic control
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Arizona witness at Gila Bend reported watching and photographing a bright fireball-shaped light while flying at 7,500 feet at about 11:20 p.m. on February 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley
Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
