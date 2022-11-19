ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community comes together after family loses home in a fire

By Rebecca Parsons, Jack McCune
 2 days ago

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) -A community is coming together to help a veteran and his family who recently lost their home in a fire.

Caleb Wagner served in the army for about five years.

“I’ve been all over the world. I’ve been to all different kinds of countries,” Caleb said.

He has medically retired about three years ago and was excited to spend more time with his wife Paige and eventually their three daughters.

Caleb wanted to move back to his hometown, while keeping that dream in mind. They eventually bought a house with farmland.

“That’s when I told my wife, I said, ‘it’s time. I wanna go try buy some beef. I said I want to start a little beef farm.'”

But his lifelong dream is taking a back seat after Caleb and Paige’s home was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The family was coming back from Paige’s mom’s house in Alexandria when they passed firetrucks, then phone calls came pouring in.

“That’s when we found out that the fire trucks that we were passing were actually heading to our house,” Caleb said.

Firefighters were able to save their two dogs, and their cat named Moana, but aside from some scraps from Caleb’s uniforms, everything is gone.

“We had a sword from the military that my soldiers got me. Kinda looks like a piece of scrap metal now,” Caleb added.

“We just took it all in as we walked around. The last three years of our lives was just gone. It went up so quickly, and it was so hot, there’s just no determining what sparked it.”

But out of tragedy, there’s hope. While the materials items may be gone, they haven’t lost their loved ones. Now the community is stepping up to show they have their back.

The community put together a GoFundMe and collected donations for the family. Caleb’s job even gave him time off work and the family was given a temporary place to stay.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of everything and we just couldn’t be more blessed with such an amazing community,” Paige Bousum, Caleb wife said.

They plan to build a new house right above the old one.

As for the farm, for now, it's about taking care of the animals and more importantly the family. You can donate to the family here .


