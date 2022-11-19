As I’m sure you know by now, Pete Davidson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The SNL star has had his share of heartbreak, but that certainly hasn’t prevented him from bouncing back strong (he’s reportedly been seen going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski). While the duo hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship yet, it comes as no surprise that Davidson has a thing for romance, and his zodiac sign explains why.

2 DAYS AGO