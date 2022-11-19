Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson Looks Smitten in First Video With Rumored New Girlfriend Emily Ratajkowski
After Instagram celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi unleashed the rumors that Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski were together earlier this week, the two were surprisingly quick to seemingly confirm the news. On Wednesday Nov 17, which happens to be the Saturday Night Live alum’s 29th birthday, the two were spotted together twice throughout the night.
Pete Davidson thought Kim Kardashian accidentally turning him down at the Met Gala was a 'really sweet' method of denial
Pete Davidson said Kim Kardashian was "really sweet" when she turned him down at the 2021 Met Gala. Kardashian previously said she didn't turn him down — she just couldn't take his number. At the event, Kardashian was wearing gloves that prevented her from using her phone. Pete Davidson...
Kim Kardashian Accused of Trying to Make Pete Davidson Jealous Amid Emily Ratajkowski Romance
Yikes! Fans think Kim Kardashian is trying to make ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson jealous as he moves on from their whirlwind romance with Emily Ratajkowski. Speculation started on Thursday, November 17, after the Skims founder,...
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Sheer Black Maxidress With Big Bling
Sheer dresses stop for no weather. For proof, see Emily Ratajkowski, who stepped out in an Aya Muse sheer black maxi dress for a Swarovski Holiday event at The Mark Hotel in New York City. Sheer gowns have been all the rage recently, and Ratajkowski is among the trend’s biggest...
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson Are Photographed Together for the First Time
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. It seems romance really is brewing between Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson. The two were spotted together on Wednesday night—first outside the model's West Village apartment and later...
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In Stunning Sheer Dress As Pete Davidson Dating Rumors Ramp Up
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski embodied *sheer* fashion perfection this week, rocking a sizzling see-through gown while attending a recent star-studded Swarovski event in New York City. On Monday, November 14, the My Body author hit the red carpet outside of Manhattan’s The Mark Hotel donning a tastefully transparent floor-length which showed...
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out In A Black Micro-Mini And Matching Thigh-High Boots–The Post-Divorce Glow Is Real!
Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to show us all how to dress for revenge. The 31-year-old model, actress, author, and podcaster stepped out on Halloween in NYC wearing a look better than even the hottest costume. When we saw the black micro-mini and matching thigh-high boots she wore, our jaws...
Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In A Plunging White Halter Dress And Knee-High Boots—She Looks Amazing!
Single life clearly looks good on Emily Ratajkowski, as she has once again stepped out in a stunning ensemble that not only showed ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard what he’s missing, but also showed potential new suitors what she has to offer!. Emily Ratajkowski Wows In A White Halter Dress. The...
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Show PDA in N.Y.C. as Source Says She 'Very Much Loves Him'
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are keeping things close. The two were spotted Monday in New York City, dressed casually while taking their dogs for a walk and, at one point, putting their arms around one another. A source close to the supermodel, 36, tells PEOPLE that she and Cooper,...
Emily Ratajkowski’s $40 Skort Is My New Obsession
Last week, Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in a new incarnation of her now-signature, leggy femme fatale look—this time in what appeared to be a khaki mini, knee-high boots, a Dior bag, and a cropped jacket. But upon closer look, Ratajkowski wasn’t wearing a mini skirt, but rather a skort. Unlike a traditional skort that looks the same as a skirt, EmRata’s itty bitty shorts were visible in the back. It’s an easy look to get, too; The item in question costs a total of $40.
Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress
Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs In Thigh-High Slit Dress
Jessica shows off her toned legs, and her mother looks just as glamorous beside her.
Pete Davidson’s mom gives him an eyebrow-raising gift in new Manscaped commercial
It’s safe to say there are some gifts we really don’t want from your parents, and a manscaping kit from your own mom is probably pretty high on that list. Well, that’s exactly what happens in Pete Davidson‘s latest commercial for Manscaped as he sits down with his mom to enjoy the festive season.
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, & Gigi Hadid, 27, Spotted Together At Halloween Party: Report
Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, got spooky together. The pair, which have been linked since September, was allegedly spotted at the Circoloco Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard over the weekend, per a report from Page Six. “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking,” a source for the publication claimed. “The group got bottle service.” Gigi and Leo were reportedly also hanging out with Gigi’s younger sister Bella, Victoria’s Secret Angel Irina Shayk, and Helly Nahmad, an art dealer who founded the Helly Nahmad Gallery in Manhattan.
Emily Ratajkowski's Chaotic Coffee-Run Look Included Sky Blue Cowboy Boots
It's been proven that Emily Ratajkowski can make just about anything look sexy (from Canadian tuxedos to ab-baring "hoodies"), and, now, for her next sartorial challenge, she's putting a stylish spin on "just rolled out of bed" fashion — you know, when you wake up, throw on a mélange of random articles of clothing, and hope they match while rushing out the door?
Pete Davidson’s Zodiac Sign Makes Him An Intense Partner
As I’m sure you know by now, Pete Davidson is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after bachelors. The SNL star has had his share of heartbreak, but that certainly hasn’t prevented him from bouncing back strong (he’s reportedly been seen going on dates with Emily Ratajkowski). While the duo hasn’t publicly commented on their relationship yet, it comes as no surprise that Davidson has a thing for romance, and his zodiac sign explains why.
A Look Back at Emily Ratajkowski's Past (and Current) Loves
Model, writer, and activist Emily Ratajkowski is constantly in the spotlight, whether its for various modeling or acting gigs, advocating for women's rights, or publishing think pieces on feminism and the female body. One aspect of her life that remains out of the public eye and private, however, is her romantic life.
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Leaving Same NYC Restaurant
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Once upon a time in New York City... Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio continued to fuel romance rumors as they were spotted leaving the same Manhattan restaurant in the late hours of Nov. 18. The stars were snapped by paparazzi, separately, heading...
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Plunging Dress And Thigh-High Boots
The 33-year-old Spring Breakers actress recently jetted to the City of Light with a packed social calendar and a suitcase full of chic and sexy looks. She attended a convention where she reunited with some cast members of her former show, High School Musical, and also enjoyed the Parisian sights with her S.O., MLB player Cole Tucker.
