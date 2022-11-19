Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Frollo Disables Screen-Scraping at More Banks in Support of Open Banking
Open Banking reportedly “powers 70% of new account connections” in the Frollo app. Frollo notes that they’re pleased to announce that they have “disabled screen-scraping for 20 more banks in [their] free money management app and instead will rely on Open Banking data for those banks.” Additionally, the team have “updated the app to make CDR account linking the default for any provider that supports it.”
FinTech Execs Expose the Real Costs of Fraud
The average U.S. FinTech loses $51 million to fraud every year, and many lose even more. Even so, that figure only begins to capture the heavy toll that fraud can have on FinTechs’ businesses. PYMNTs’ data finds that the true impact of fraud extends far beyond the black and white of the balance sheet.
Swedish FinTech Dreams Rebrands as It Enters B2B Marketplace
Swedish financial wellbeing platform Dreams has launched a new entity known as Dreams Technology as it continues its expansion into the B2B space. According to a press release on Thursday (Nov. 17), the launch marks the separation of the company into distinct B2C and B2B businesses. “The new direction of...
Pomelo Taps Galileo to Power Global Credit Remittances for Families
Galileo Financial Technologies has teamed with money transfer company Pomelo to add its API-enabled technology to the Pomelo card. The company said in a news release that the card lets families in the U.S. build and extend credit access abroad without racking up costly remittance fees. The release cites figures...
FinTech Winter May Lead Banks to Increase Acquisitions
Banks looking to boost their digital capabilities reportedly may be taking a closer look at acquisitions of FinTechs. That’s becoming an attractive play as interest rates are up and valuations are down, Reuters reported Thursday (Nov. 17). The valuations of FinTechs have fallen 70% this year while those of...
Despite Recession Indicators, 88% of U.S. Business Owners or Executives Expect to Make the Same or More this Holiday Season, According to New Data from Fiverr
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, has compiled new data revealing how small-to-medium-sized retail and e-commerce businesses in the U.S. plan to navigate an uncertain holiday shopping season. Fiverr conducted a nationwide survey of 505 business owners and executives, shedding light on the tactics businesses are using to remain competitive and their expectations for sales performance compared to last year. The findings reveal that while many business leaders anticipate challenges due to inflation and a looming recession, with the right strategy and preparation, they remain largely optimistic about their sales this year.
Alameda Research Made Loans to Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX Execs
FTX-affiliated trading firm Alameda Research reportedly made $4.1 billion in combined loans to “related parties,” with the majority going to then-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, one of his majority-owned companies and two other executives. The loans include $2.3 billion to Paper Bird Inc., $1 billion to Bankman-Fried, $543 million...
ACI Worldwide Teams With NTT to Promote LatAm/EU eCommerce
Payments software provider ACI Worldwide and technology company NTT Data have joined forces to offer expanded eCommerce services to merchants in Latin America and Europe. The partnership — set to launch in Italy — will see NTT integrate ACI's Secure eCommerce offering into its technology portfolio, the companies said in a news release emailed to PYMNTS Monday (Nov. 21).
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Banking: Temenos Reaches Milestone of 850 Clients on its Virtual Bank Platform
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced that it has passed 850 customers with Temenos Infinity digital banking platform, successfully “delivering implementations across client tiers and multiple geographies.”. A raft of banks have gone live with Temenos Infinity “from banks in Europe, Middle East and Africa such as Credem, Suez Canal Bank...
Only 20% of Direct-to-Consumer Merchants Sell to APAC Consumers
Direct-to-consumer (D2C) businesses may not have much of a presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) area, but with significant investments planned in the near future, D2Cs are poised to grow dramatically in the region even within the next year. For the PYMNTS study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity Playbook: Mapping International...
Access Softek Launches Business Banking Solution for Community FIs
Omnichannel digital banking provider Access Softek has launched a new solution designed to enable community banks and credit unions (CUs) to provide services to businesses of all sizes — from sole proprietors to corporates. With the new generation of Access Digital Business Banking, the company’s solution that creates a...
L.A. Weekly
Customer Satisfaction Is the #1 Factor behind Amour Prints’ Massive Success, Reveals CEO Kirstie Rickert
Sometimes successful endeavors find us. This proved to be the case with Kirstie Rickert, the founder and owner of AmourPrints. Kirstie comes from a long line of college graduates with white-collar jobs. When she began her higher education journey in 2013, it was to appease her family. Realizing this path...
Choice, Convenience, Compliance: The Promise Of Open-Loop Systems
Despite substantial advances in digital solutions, consumers still use cards and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers for nearly all their non-cash payments. These are closed-loop systems, lacking the agility and efficiency that today’s consumers and businesses expect. By contrast, open-loop peer-to-peer (P2P) payment networks liberate the movement of money...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK Fintech Paysend Introduces Remittance Solution to Drive Financial Inclusion in Northern Central America
Paysend, the UK-based fintech, introduced Paysend Libre, which will “allow unbanked users in Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador) to receive remittances from the U.S. instantly to a Paysend virtual Mastercard digital card.”. The virtual card is ready “to use in minutes for cash withdrawals and online purchases,...
Disability and working age benefits to rise in line with inflation
Disability and working age benefits will be increased in line with inflation, the Chancellor has confirmed. Such benefits will rise by 10.1% from April in line with the rate of inflation in September, at a cost of £11 billion, Jeremy Hunt said. He also said he is concerned about...
Bladex Joins TradeAssets to Boost Access to Trade Finance in Latam
Panama-based multinational bank Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has become the first bank in Latin America to join Dubai-headquartered Fintech Innovations International DMCC’s TradeAssets platform. By partnering with TradeAssets, which is an eMarketplace for financial institutions (FIs) that helps banks in emerging markets gain access to trade finance...
Is Higher Fraud Risk an Unintended Consequence of Fed's New Debit Routing Rule?
Last month, the Fed said it was officially ending debit network exclusivity across all channels. Beginning in 2023, all debit card issuers must enable merchants to choose at least two unaffiliated payment card networks to process transactions. The exclusivity ban has been in place for over a decade and initially...
Open Banking APIs Help Africa’s Mobile Money FinTechs Expand Services
According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) data, there are more than twice as many mobile money accounts as there are bank accounts across many African countries. To give just one example, in Mali there are 935.6 registered mobile money accounts per 1000 adults, suggesting an exceptionally high level of penetration. Yet the same data shows that the number of depositors with commercial banks is just 195.1 per 1000 adults.
Healthcare Financing Focus Is Shifting to Innovation and Omnichannel Approach
Long known as the top reason for personal bankruptcy, medical debt is being made more manageable by new digital payment tools that allow consumers to afford care without falling behind or needing to forgo treatment for lack of payment options. This is driving greater innovation than ever in healthcare payments,...
Sam Bankman-Fried Sold $300M Stake in FTX in October 2021
When FTX raised $420 million from investors in October 2021, $300 million of that amount reportedly went to the cryptocurrency exchange’s then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. The money went toward buying some of Bankman-Fried’s stake in the company, even as FTX said the fundraise would be used to grow the business, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Friday (Nov. 18).
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0