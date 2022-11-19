ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Taylor Swift public ticket sale on Friday is canceled, Ticketmaster says. But the secondary market can be 'buyer beware'

Ticketmaster announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled public ticket sale plans for Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour." A concern for consumers: The secondary market has seen a "rise in fraudulent, unethical and illegal activities" like ticketing scalping and ticket touting, according to Technavio, a market researcher. "If you're...
TENNESSEE STATE
TechCrunch

Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos

This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
Rolling Stone

Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift and Fans Over ‘Terrible Experience’ With Eras Tour Tickets

Hours after Taylor Swift blasted Ticketmaster over the disastrous ticket rollout for The Eras Tour, the company issued an apology to both the singer and her fans. “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the company said in a statement Friday night.  “First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” The crux of the problem, according to Ticketmaster, is that they...
The Week

Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses

As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress.  The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Kait 8

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
TENNESSEE STATE
Aron Solomon

Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?

The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.
Deadline

Amy Klobuchar Seizes On Taylor Swift Snafu To Press Ticketmaster On Concerns Over Lack Of Industry Competition

UPDATE: Ticketmaster canceled plans for a public sale of Taylor Swift tickets. Read the full story here. PREVIOUSLY, 12:02 PM PT: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the chair of the Senate antitrust subcommittee, fired off a letter to Ticketmaster on Thursday amid concerns that the outages on its site for Taylor Swift concerts reflect a lack of competition in the business.
A.V. Club

Ticketmaster swears this whole Taylor Swift fiasco was the robots' fault

There are a vanishingly small number of scenarios, in our modern world, where Ticketmaster—which is, at this very moment, facing government scrutiny for how goddamn huge it got after merging with venue operator Live Nation back in 2010—can be seen as the underdog. But the sole exception might have emerged this week, because while there are very few things bigger than a multi-billion-dollar company that controls 70 percent of ticket and event sales in the country, the ire of Taylor Swift (and her fans) may yet be bigger still.
MarketRealist

Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues

You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
TENNESSEE STATE
extratv

Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Ticketmaster Debacle

On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that it would be canceling Friday’s general public sale of Taylor Swift’s s Eras tour. Ticketmaster argued that it had to cancel due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. A day later, Swift...

