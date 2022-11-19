Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Taylor Swift public ticket sale on Friday is canceled, Ticketmaster says. But the secondary market can be 'buyer beware'
Ticketmaster announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled public ticket sale plans for Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour." A concern for consumers: The secondary market has seen a "rise in fraudulent, unethical and illegal activities" like ticketing scalping and ticket touting, according to Technavio, a market researcher. "If you're...
Ticketmaster released a 676-word press release on the Taylor Swift tour debacle that didn't explain how it ran out of tickets
Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was planned for Friday. The company issued a press release that did not explain how or why it ran out of tickets during the presale. Ticketmaster blamed "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation
From social media to the halls of Congress, the struggle for Taylor Swift fans to get tickets is creating bad blood for Ticketmaster.
TechCrunch
Ticketmaster faces antitrust scrutiny after Taylor Swift ticket chaos
This comes as Ticketmaster cancelled its public sales for Swift’s tour, called Eras. In a tweet, Ticketmaster said the cancellation was due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. The public sale would have been for tickets left over...
Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift and Fans Over ‘Terrible Experience’ With Eras Tour Tickets
Hours after Taylor Swift blasted Ticketmaster over the disastrous ticket rollout for The Eras Tour, the company issued an apology to both the singer and her fans. “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the company said in a statement Friday night. “First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” The crux of the problem, according to Ticketmaster, is that they...
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Kait 8
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
U.S. senator plans Ticketmaster hearing this year after Taylor Swift sale woes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Congress plans to hold a hearing on Ticketmaster (LYV.N), prompted by problems with Taylor Swift ticket sales this week and long-running issues like hidden fees, a key senator said on Friday.
Will Taylor Swift Avenge Pearl Jam’s Loss to Ticketmaster?
The legal issue here is very simple: Ticketmaster has become a monopoly. For the upcoming Taylor Swift concert tour, Ticketmaster is the only way to buy first-run, rather than resale tickets. To be clear, many sites, such as Stubhub, SeatGeek, and the like have become legal ticket resellers - basically digital scalpers, as we used to think of them. But to actually go online and buy a Taylor Swift concert ticket, it’s Ticketmaster or nothing.
Amy Klobuchar Seizes On Taylor Swift Snafu To Press Ticketmaster On Concerns Over Lack Of Industry Competition
UPDATE: Ticketmaster canceled plans for a public sale of Taylor Swift tickets. Read the full story here. PREVIOUSLY, 12:02 PM PT: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the chair of the Senate antitrust subcommittee, fired off a letter to Ticketmaster on Thursday amid concerns that the outages on its site for Taylor Swift concerts reflect a lack of competition in the business.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour Tickets Won't Go On Sale Friday, Ticketmaster Says
Ticketmaster announced it will no longer sell tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour on Friday as previously planned following a presale fiasco that saw fans endure widespread website outages and hourslong waits to purchase tickets. In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, the company blamed “extraordinarily high...
A.V. Club
Ticketmaster swears this whole Taylor Swift fiasco was the robots' fault
There are a vanishingly small number of scenarios, in our modern world, where Ticketmaster—which is, at this very moment, facing government scrutiny for how goddamn huge it got after merging with venue operator Live Nation back in 2010—can be seen as the underdog. But the sole exception might have emerged this week, because while there are very few things bigger than a multi-billion-dollar company that controls 70 percent of ticket and event sales in the country, the ire of Taylor Swift (and her fans) may yet be bigger still.
Ticketmaster Backlash: Senator Klobuchar Looks Into Possible Antitrust Breach After Taylor Swift Debacle
Taylor Swift has been known to break many chart records and change the game for music artists over the course of her career, but potentially taking down Ticketmaster could be her biggest move yet. Find: What Every Professional Can Learn From Taylor Swift’s Career Evolution. “Swifties” have been causing...
Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues
You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Ticketmaster Debacle
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that it would be canceling Friday’s general public sale of Taylor Swift’s s Eras tour. Ticketmaster argued that it had to cancel due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. A day later, Swift...
Comments / 0