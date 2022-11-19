ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Is Adam Frisch running against Lauren Boebert in 2024? Here's what we know

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago

Democrat Adam Frisch surprised most people with his performance in the race against incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, but he was still more than 500 votes behind after all of the counties reported their results Friday.

Frisch told the Chieftain that he might run against Boebert again in 2024 but said he was “not sure” about his next steps.

He filed paperwork , dated Nov. 17, with the Federal Elections Commission to run again in 2024 — but that filing is now “moot” for the moment, Frisch explained.

People in Frisch’s campaign advised him to file as a technicality in case he needed to raise more money to fund a potential legal defense if he ended up with a majority of votes after all ballots were counted. Filing to run for the 2024 cycle would have allowed his campaign to continue raising money, he said.

“I said, ‘Well, that's kind of the last thing I want to do because it's going to send signals that I'd rather not really send right now.’ But it was the quickest option to set up because it takes 20 minutes to file,” Frisch said.

“But since we ended up coming up short, and since we told everyone, ‘Don't send us money,’ even though people wanted to generate a bunch of money, the whole thing has kind of gone moot.”

Frisch conceded to Boebert Friday after almost all of the 27 counties in the district finished reporting results. The race is expected to head to an automatic recount under Colorado law in early December, but both candidates have publicly said that a recount would likely not change the outcome of the race.

More immediately, Frisch is traveling back from Washington, D.C., after attending new member orientation to spend time with his family.

He said he’s met people during his time in D.C. who are encouraging him to run for other offices and get involved in other causes, but he’s not sure about his next steps.

“There were a lot of people that noticed that when you do 10-12 points better than anyone expects, they have all sorts of ideas for what you should do,” Frisch said. “But I'm focused on Colorado, and focused on the Western Slope. I’m focused on the story about how does rural America and working class America get more focus on them than they've been in the past? — especially on the Democratic party’s sights.”

Despite Boebert’s anticipated win — the race has not yet been called by the Associated Press — Frisch said he was “proud of where we are.”

“The disappointment is not getting the job done. But it wasn't for lack of effort, and it wasn't for lack of the quality of the team we had,” Frisch said.

Frisch said he was able to connect with people in the vast district by driving around and having conversations, even if some people may have first been put off by their preconceived ideas about a millionaire from Aspen and their reluctance to vote for a Democrat.

“That was definitely a hurdle to get over. It's one of the reasons I drove around so much in the primary, as well as in the (general election),” Frisch said. “I don't think I did a perfect job of getting over it, but I earned enough trust to get in there.”

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Is Adam Frisch running against Lauren Boebert in 2024? Here's what we know

