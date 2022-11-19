ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ex-School Principal Sues, Claiming He Was Forced Out for Being White

A former principal of a St. Louis school has sued the school district, claiming he was pushed out because he’s white. Mark Weller worked for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for 22 years, serving as principal of the Mark Twain Restoration & Wellness Center, an alternative school program, for 10 years. In his lawsuit, he alleges the district underwent “systemic efforts to rid itself of white administrators,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Weller said he was demoted to a teaching position in March 2021 before being forced to resign when he was told his position was being cut, though he alleges the school then replaced him. The school district has yet to respond to Weller’s claims.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
KMOV

Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday. The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.
KMOV

Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month

BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
marquettemessenger.com

Breaking News: MHS Evacuates After Social Media Threat

After learning of a social media threat, RSD and MHS administration evacuated and dismissed students and faculty at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon. High school students who rode on buses to school were immediately evacuated to the school’s football field while students who arrived by car transportation were free to leave upon dismissal. Students within the school’s Early Childhood program were taken to Kehrs Mill Elementary to be picked up by their parents.
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.

A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
5 On Your Side

3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
KMOV

MSD Project Clear secures $22 million

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is moving forward with plans to address major waste and stormwater issues after locking down $22 million in federal funding. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water. The grants will be used to help update waste and stormwater infrastructure.
KMOV

Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
KMOV

Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
timesnewspapers.com

Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park

A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
