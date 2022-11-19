Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Hero girl, 10, helps mom give birth at home and, now, wants to be a doctorAabha GopanJennings, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
Marquette High School to have virtual learning Monday, Tuesday following threats
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Rockwood School District announced that Marquette High School will have virtual learning Monday and Tuesday following two threats in consecutive days the week before that led to school dismissing early. A bomb threat was made on social media Thursday. The district said the person responsible...
Marquette High School dismisses early Friday due to another social media threat
ST. LOUIS — Students at Marquette High School were dismissed early from classes for the second day in a row Friday due to a social media threat. This threat left students shaken up and school officials seeking disciplinary action. The Chesterfield Police Department said that the student responsible for...
Marquette High School evacuates after second social media threat this week
After a social media bomb threat against the school on Thursday, the school was threatened again, this time with the threat being Airdropped to a student who then reported it. The school has dismissed for the day.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
Ex-School Principal Sues, Claiming He Was Forced Out for Being White
A former principal of a St. Louis school has sued the school district, claiming he was pushed out because he’s white. Mark Weller worked for the Ferguson-Florissant School District for 22 years, serving as principal of the Mark Twain Restoration & Wellness Center, an alternative school program, for 10 years. In his lawsuit, he alleges the district underwent “systemic efforts to rid itself of white administrators,” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Weller said he was demoted to a teaching position in March 2021 before being forced to resign when he was told his position was being cut, though he alleges the school then replaced him. The school district has yet to respond to Weller’s claims.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
KMOV
Webster Groves students deliver food using wagon train
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo (KMOV) – Bundled up in coats and gloves, the students from the College School in Webster Groves were on a roll Friday. The students pushed and pulled wagons packed with food, snaking down leaf-covered sidewalks and up streets, to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, which serves between 60 and 80 families. The students then filled the church’s barren food pantry.
KMOV
Metro East family sheds light on National Caregiver Month
BELLEVILLE (KMOV) - November is National Caregiver Month and News 4 is recognizing those who care for their loved ones every single day. Many across our region are caring for family members and friends who have disabling diseases. One Belleville family had their world turned upside down when a family member, who lived out of state, got an unexpected diagnosis.
'We need an outlet': Dance class offers chance to express feelings, raise money for CVPA
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — The Greater St. Louis area is still finding ways to express its hurt and healing nearly one month after the deadly school shooting at the shared campus of Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience. On Sunday morning, Charmette...
marquettemessenger.com
Breaking News: MHS Evacuates After Social Media Threat
After learning of a social media threat, RSD and MHS administration evacuated and dismissed students and faculty at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon. High school students who rode on buses to school were immediately evacuated to the school’s football field while students who arrived by car transportation were free to leave upon dismissal. Students within the school’s Early Childhood program were taken to Kehrs Mill Elementary to be picked up by their parents.
FOX2now.com
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
St. Louis plans to curb problems by merging emergency services together amid 911 concerns
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis proposed plans to merge its various dispatch centers under one roof on Friday to improve the ongoing problems with the city's 911 service. St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley proposed Board Bill 120 and, in that bill, it would help create a Public Safety Answering Point, known as PSAP.
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
KMOV
MSD Project Clear secures $22 million
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is moving forward with plans to address major waste and stormwater issues after locking down $22 million in federal funding. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water. The grants will be used to help update waste and stormwater infrastructure.
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
KMOV
Five taken to hospital after Florissant nursing home fire overnight
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Five residents of a Florissant nursing home were rescued from a fire early Saturday morning. The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the sprinkler system was activated at Bentwood Nursing & Rehab Center in the 1500 block of Charbonier Road after the fire started. Fire crews were then able to put out the fire.
KMOV
Miriam High School students hit grocery store aisles hoping to gain life skills, prepare for school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A group of local students navigated busy grocery store aisles alone for the first time Thursday as they prepare for their school’s upcoming ‘Friendsgiving’ feast. Miriam School and Learning Center specializes in in-depth curriculum that supports and serves students with developmental disabilities. More...
timesnewspapers.com
Arrest Made In Fatal Stabbing Near Park
A man from the Benton Park area of St. Louis has been charged with murder in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week in Webster Groves. Darryl Ingram, 44, of the 3400 block of Tennessee Avenue in St. Louis, was charged Nov. 10 with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. He is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bond.
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
Comments / 0