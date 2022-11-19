Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Taylor Swift public ticket sale on Friday is canceled, Ticketmaster says. But the secondary market can be 'buyer beware'
Ticketmaster announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled public ticket sale plans for Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour." A concern for consumers: The secondary market has seen a "rise in fraudulent, unethical and illegal activities" like ticketing scalping and ticket touting, according to Technavio, a market researcher. "If you're...
Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle
(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
Ticketmaster released a 676-word press release on the Taylor Swift tour debacle that didn't explain how it ran out of tickets
Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was planned for Friday. The company issued a press release that did not explain how or why it ran out of tickets during the presale. Ticketmaster blamed "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."
Taylor Swift ticket sales put Ticketmaster in the hot seat as lawmakers call for DOJ investigation
From social media to the halls of Congress, the struggle for Taylor Swift fans to get tickets is creating bad blood for Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster Apologizes to Taylor Swift and Fans Over ‘Terrible Experience’ With Eras Tour Tickets
Hours after Taylor Swift blasted Ticketmaster over the disastrous ticket rollout for The Eras Tour, the company issued an apology to both the singer and her fans. “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” the company said in a statement Friday night. “First, we want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” The crux of the problem, according to Ticketmaster, is that they...
Swiftie fury at Ticketmaster prompts congressional responses
As the debacle over Ticketmaster's bungled handling of ticket presales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour continues this week, Swifties across the country can take heart that their frustration has not gone unnoticed by those in a position to actually do something about it: members of Congress. The uproar from one of pop music's most rabidly dedicated fandoms over the ticket distribution giant's choppy rollout for Swift's upcoming tour has led lawmakers from the House and Senate to chime in. They've used the occasion to point out Ticketmaster's near-total dominance in its field, and the regulatory failings they claim contributed to the...
Kait 8
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift, fans for ticket fiasco as attorneys general probe breakdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The breakdown in Ticketmaster’s sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren’t shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift’s upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
Tennessee’s AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Presale Fiasco
Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating both Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour presale turned into a fiasco. Tens of thousands of fans registered for presale codes on Ticketmaster. On Tues (Nov 15), those codes were emailed. When people attempted to use them, they spent hours in online waiting rooms or dealt with a site that wouldn’t load.
Ticketmaster cancels general public sale of tickets for Taylor Swift's tour due to "extraordinarily high demands"
After days of complaints about complications and system glitches that arose during the presale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, Ticketmaster announced Thursday that the public sale of tickets has been canceled. They were set to go on sale Friday. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
Amy Klobuchar Seizes On Taylor Swift Snafu To Press Ticketmaster On Concerns Over Lack Of Industry Competition
UPDATE: Ticketmaster canceled plans for a public sale of Taylor Swift tickets. Read the full story here. PREVIOUSLY, 12:02 PM PT: Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), the chair of the Senate antitrust subcommittee, fired off a letter to Ticketmaster on Thursday amid concerns that the outages on its site for Taylor Swift concerts reflect a lack of competition in the business.
U.S. senator plans Ticketmaster hearing this year after Taylor Swift sale woes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Congress plans to hold a hearing on Ticketmaster (LYV.N), prompted by problems with Taylor Swift ticket sales this week and long-running issues like hidden fees, a key senator said on Friday.
Taylor Swift says Ticketmaster's handling of Era tour tickets "really pisses me off"
Taylor Swift is speaking out amid the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her upcoming "Eras" tour. The singer commented on the issue on her Instagram story on Friday, saying that Ticketmaster had assured her team "multiple times" they "could handle this kind of demand." "It goes without saying that I'm...
A.V. Club
Ticketmaster swears this whole Taylor Swift fiasco was the robots' fault
There are a vanishingly small number of scenarios, in our modern world, where Ticketmaster—which is, at this very moment, facing government scrutiny for how goddamn huge it got after merging with venue operator Live Nation back in 2010—can be seen as the underdog. But the sole exception might have emerged this week, because while there are very few things bigger than a multi-billion-dollar company that controls 70 percent of ticket and event sales in the country, the ire of Taylor Swift (and her fans) may yet be bigger still.
Ticketmaster Backlash: Senator Klobuchar Looks Into Possible Antitrust Breach After Taylor Swift Debacle
Taylor Swift has been known to break many chart records and change the game for music artists over the course of her career, but potentially taking down Ticketmaster could be her biggest move yet. Find: What Every Professional Can Learn From Taylor Swift’s Career Evolution. “Swifties” have been causing...
Ticketmaster responds to 'unprecedented' ticket sales for Taylor Swift tour
Ticket sales company Ticketmaster responded Saturday to the outrage surrounding its handling of Taylor Swift's next tour.
iheart.com
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Ticketmaster
An investigation into the botched presale of Taylor Swift tickets by Ticketmaster is being looked into by the The Justice Department. The New York Times reports the DOJ is opening an antitrust investigation into whether Live Nation Entertainment abused its power over the live music industry. This comes after Ticketmaster's...
Ticketmaster’s Taylor Swift Concert Sales Debacle Leads to Public Demands For DOJ and FTC to Break Up Company
Petitions and government interference have been requested due to accusations of a monopoly. Taylor Swift and TicketmasterMoveOn.org (media purposed) This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and MoveOn.org.
Comments / 0