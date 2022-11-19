Read full article on original website
Related
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
The 28 Guns Used the Most to Commit Crimes in The US
While homicides are the most extreme examples of gun violence, among all gun-related crimes, they are only the tip of the iceberg. According to the FBI, there were over 100,000 cases of aggravated assault and 43,000 robberies carried out with a firearm nationwide in 2020. (Here is a look at America’s most dangerous states). Every […]
4 Idaho Students Were Killed in Apparent Knife Attack — Was It 'Crime of Passion' or 'Burglary Gone Wrong?'
The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 Four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus apartment on Sunday from an apparent homicide, and authorities have now announced that investigators believe a knife was used in the attack. The four victims have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. In a press release on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that no weapons have been found, but "based on preliminary information,...
WISN
Judge sentences Darrell Brooks to 6 life sentences and 762 years in prison
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six life sentences and 762 years in prison for the Waukesha parade attack. 5:45 p.m. "This court is imposing a life sentence without the possibility or eligibility for extended supervision consecutive to one another one life sentence for Virginia Sorenson. One life sentence for Leanna Owen. One life sentence for Tamara Durand. One life sentence for Jane Kulich. One life sentence for Wilhelm Hospel. One life sentence for Jackson Sparks," judge Dorow said while announcing Brooks' sentence.
10-year-old student may face battery charge after hugging school counselor
A 10-year-old boy was suspended from his Florida elementary school and faces a charge of misdemeanor battery after he was accused of inappropriately touching a school counselor during a hug, an allegation his family denies. The counselor at Holly Hill School in Volusia County alleged that she was visiting a...
Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer
A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
Five MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for murder, dismemberment of Virginia teens
5 members of the infamous MS-13 gang were sentenced to life in prison for the murder and dismemberment of two Virginia teenagers in 2016.
Why Are So Many More Gang Members Suddenly Dying in El Salvador’s Prisons?
Germán Orlando Escobar was skinny but strong. Every day he worked with his hands, planting vegetables in the fields or helping out in the mill. So when he died from a buildup of fluid in the lungs one month after entering prison, his family was shocked. Escobar is among...
Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Teen who escaped while serving probation for killing her rapist back in custody
Pieper Lewis, a teenage Iowa sex-trafficking victim convicted of killing her convicted rapist, is back in custody Wednesday after having escaped.
A man subdued the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooter by stealing one of his weapons and beating him with it, mayor says
Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said at least one bystander at the Club Q shooting performed an "incredible act of heroism."
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Iowa serial killer fears: Woman behind murder claims gave police conflicting details in 2021, report says
An Iowa sheriff's office and the FBI are reportedly investigating a woman's claim that her dad killed up to 70 people and ordered his children to help move their bodies.
‘All I Ask Is You Rot’: Christmas Parade Attacker Gets More Than 700 Years in Prison
The man who drove his car into a crowd of people enjoying a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin last November, killing six and injuring dozens more, has been sentenced to over 700 years in prison. Following two days of victim statements, Darrell Brooks was sentenced Wednesday to six consecutive life...
Victims' relatives confront Florida school killer at sentencing
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grieving relatives of the 17 students and teachers killed in a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, confronted the killer, Nikolas Cruz, with tearful, angry words as his sentencing hearing began on Tuesday.
An Ohio man is charged with a hate crime, accused of attacking an Asian-American student and blaming him for Covid-19
A Cincinnati man has been charged with a federal hate crime on suspicion of assaulting an Asian-American college student because of his race in 2021 -- an attack in which the defendant allegedly blamed the student for Covid-19 and threatened to kill him, authorities said.
WCPO
UK student facing criminal charges for drunken, racial tirade bonded out of jail
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — UPDATE: Sophia Rosing was bonded out of jail around 6:00 p.m. Monday night. Her parents were present and covered her face as she left. A woman is arrested and facing criminal charges after an online video shows her calling a UK student racial slurs while verbally and physically assaulting her.
Criminals using low-profile rideshares to abduct kids in alarming ‘trend,' FBI warns
The FBI issued a public service announcement warning of a "trend" where ridesharing services are used to abduct minors, despite rules banning minors from riding without a guardian.
Florida school mass shooter sentenced to life in prison
(Reuters) -Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida high school, was formally sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after listening to hours of anguished testimony from survivors and victims’ relatives.
Comments / 0