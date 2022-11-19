Player Props for Auburn vs Texas Southern basketball

What are your best bets for the "Non-Conference Tiger Bowl of basketball" matchup on PrizePicks?

The #13 Auburn Tigers continue their undefeated season with a home matchup against their non-conference Tiger bros, Texas Southern University. According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the home Tigers have a 96% chance of coming away with the victory with an expected score of 86.6-62.8 and a spread of 25 (O/U 148). Texas Southern's no slouch - they return four starters from last year's NCAA Tournament team and knocked off then-Top 20 Florida on the road last season. They year, they've already won a neutral-site matchup against Arizona State and played on the road against #25 Texas Tech and #3 Houston. Let's see who Prize Picks has leading the Auburn Tigers to victory in tonight's matchup.

Auburn Tigers

Auburn G Wendell Green Jr OVER/UNDER 15.5 Points

Auburn G Wendell Green Jr OVER/UNDER 4.5 Assists

Auburn G Wendell Green Jr OVER/UNDER 24.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

Auburn G Wendell Green Jr OVER/UNDER 27.5 Fantasy Sore

Auburn F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 11.5 Points

Auburn F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 8.0 Rebounds

Auburn F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 20.5 Combined Points, Rebounds, & Assists

Auburn F Johni Broome OVER/UNDER 31.5 Fantasy Score

Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern does not have any player props available.

