ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD investigating robbery pattern at bars tied to 2 deaths

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIByV_0jGLrbEj00

NYPD investigating robbery pattern at NYC bars linked to 2 deaths 00:32

NEW YORK -- Police are now looking into a larger pattern of Manhattan bar patrons being robbed that's linked to at least two deaths.

Julio Ramirez , 25, and John Umberger , 33, were both found dead in May.

READ MORE: Questions still surround death of Julio Ramirez, found unresponsive in back of cab in Manhattan

Ramirez was last seen leaving a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen with three unidentified men, and Umberger was seen leaving a different gay nightclub in Hell's Kitchen a few days before his death.

In both cases, there were fraudulent charges on their credit cards. Police sources tell CBS2 both Ramirez and Umberger's deaths are suspected to be overdose related. The medical examiner, though, has not yet determined the official causes.

READ MORE: Mother believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead in Upper East Side apartment

The NYPD is investigating five similar cases where a bar-goer is apparently drugged and robbed.

Right now, police say there is no indication gay men at gay clubs are being exclusively targeted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Suspects accused in plans to attack NYC synagogues arraigned

NEW YORK -- Two suspects who allegedly planned to attack New York City synagogues have been arraigned.Police say 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Long Island, was found with an 8-inch knife and high-capacity magazine when he was arrested Friday night in Penn Station.Also arrested with him was 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, of West 94th Street in Manhattan, whose family is reportedly Jewish, including his grandfather who is a Holocaust survivor.Criminal complaints against both men cite Twitter messages that warned early last week, "Big moves being made on Friday," and then Thursday, "Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Help Identify A Rape Suspect

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, regarding two rape incidents, that occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Incident 1: It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Jayden Goodridge, 21, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, who is wanted in connection to the below-described homicide. Details are as follows. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 1814 hours, police responded to a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

Heaven Garcia, 15, Missing

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Heaven Garcia. 415 St. Lawrence Avenue. Bronx, NY 10473. It was reported to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two people died after they were struck by New York City subways in separate incidents Sunday morning, police said. In the first incident, a man was on the track when he was hit by a northbound Q train at the Broadway- West 28th Street stop at around 2 a.m., police said. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

FDNY EMT, Oleg Yagudayev, 41, Arrested

On Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 1806 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 61st Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Oleg Yagudayev. FDNY EMT. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 2 men accused of making threats against NYC synagogues

NEW YORK -- Two men who allegedly made threats against synagogues in New York City were arrested late Friday night.Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Brown, of Aquebogue, and 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, of the Upper West Side, were taken into custody at Penn Station around 11:30 p.m.Police say investigators uncovered a developing threat to the Jewish community Friday and worked swiftly to identify those behind it. We're told a bulletin went out to law enforcement seeking the men for questioning.Police sources say the threats were made to target unspecified synagogues in New York City on a computer.Two MTA Police officers on patrol in Penn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

3 women stabbed to death in Queens home: NYPD

Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Three women were found dead with stab wounds in a Queens home Friday morning, police said. All three victims were family members, authorities said. Frigid temps...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy