Questions still remain about deadly 2021 Spring Valley fire
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Rockland County officials say they are still waiting for answers after a deadly fire 18 months ago.
Firefighter Jared Lloyd died in March of 2021, along with a resident of Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley .
Low water pressure forced first responders to stretch hoses more than 2/3 of a mile.
County officials say they state public service commission is taking far too long to determine why pressure was low and who might be responsible.
