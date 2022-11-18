Questions still remain about deadly 2021 Spring Valley fire

Rockland officials still waiting for results of Spring Valley fire investigation 00:28

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- Rockland County officials say they are still waiting for answers after a deadly fire 18 months ago.

Firefighter Jared Lloyd died in March of 2021, along with a resident of Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley .

Low water pressure forced first responders to stretch hoses more than 2/3 of a mile.

County officials say they state public service commission is taking far too long to determine why pressure was low and who might be responsible.