Spring Valley, NY

Questions still remain about deadly 2021 Spring Valley fire

By CBS New York Team
 2 days ago

Rockland officials still waiting for results of Spring Valley fire investigation 00:28

SPRING  VALLEY, N.Y. -- Rockland County officials say they are still waiting for answers after a deadly fire 18 months ago.

Firefighter Jared Lloyd died in March of 2021, along with a resident of Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley .

READ MORE: Rockland County Takes Over Spring Valley Building Inspections After Deadly Fire Killed Volunteer Firefighter

Low water pressure forced first responders to stretch hoses more than 2/3 of a mile.

County officials say they state public service commission is taking far too long to determine why pressure was low and who might be responsible.

